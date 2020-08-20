Search

GCSE results: Emerson Park achieves above national average for fourth year running

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 20 August 2020

Emerson Park Academy scores above the national average for GCSE results for the fourth year running. Picture: Emerson Park Academy

Emerson Park Academy scores above the national average for GCSE results for the fourth year running. Picture: Emerson Park Academy

Emerson Park Academy

Emerson Park Academy students are celebrating achieving higher than the national average for their GCSE results.

For the second time in three years one of the pupils was also awarded 10 grade 9s. Headmaster Scott McGuinness said: “This pupil is one of only a few hundred in the country to achieve this and we are incredibly proud of this feat.”

You may also want to watch:

“This has been one of the most challenging years a school community could ever face and to end this academic year on a positive note has provided us all with a much needed boost.

“The need for teamwork has never been greater and pupils, staff, families all pulled together in this monumental effort that we should all take great pride in.

We now look forward to starting the new academic year with the challenge of keeping this trajectory of success.”

