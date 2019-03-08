GCSE Results: Drapers' Academy pupils in Harold Hill achieve best results since introduction of challenging grading system

L-R: Holly Barry, Ellie Ingle, Elise Wyatt, Victoria Porter, Tobi Afolabi and Ryan Thompson with their GCSE results at Drapers' Academy in Settle Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Nicholas Giles Archant

Drapers' Academy has seen a significant increase in its GCSE results this year with more than 50per cent of the number of highest grades achieved.

Victoria Porter from Drapers' Academy excelled achieved three 9s in biology, chemistry and physics, four 8s in English Language, English Literature, maths and RE, a distinction* in music, and a 7 in French. Picture: Nicholas Giles Victoria Porter from Drapers' Academy excelled achieved three 9s in biology, chemistry and physics, four 8s in English Language, English Literature, maths and RE, a distinction* in music, and a 7 in French. Picture: Nicholas Giles

Darren Luckhurst, principal at Drapers' Academy in Settle Road, said he was "extremely proud" of the pupils' achievements in their GCSE exams.

He said: "Our school serves the challenging community of Harold Hill with some of our families experiencing many issues that may affect their child's education.

"However, this year we have seen a significant increase in attainment of our pupils eligible for pupil premium funding, despite the reported gap increasing nationally.

Joseph Ali at Drapers' Academy achieved great results, gaining three 9s in biology, history and physics, two 8s in maths and chemistry, 7s in English Language and geography, a 6 in English Literature and a 5 in computer science. Picture: Nicholas Giles Joseph Ali at Drapers' Academy achieved great results, gaining three 9s in biology, history and physics, two 8s in maths and chemistry, 7s in English Language and geography, a 6 in English Literature and a 5 in computer science. Picture: Nicholas Giles

"At Drapers' Academy, we focus our curriculum on every child and I am pleased to report that the attainment of our pupils this year has improved considerably."

Holly Barry achieved a phenomenal set of results, with a staggering five 9s in biology, chemistry, physics, English Language and history, three 8s in English Literature, maths and geography, and a 7 in art.

Ryan Thompson at Drapers' Academy achieved a 9 in chemistry, four 8s in biology, physics, history and PE, three 7s in English Language, English Literature and geography, and a 6 in maths. Picture: Nicholas Giles Ryan Thompson at Drapers' Academy achieved a 9 in chemistry, four 8s in biology, physics, history and PE, three 7s in English Language, English Literature and geography, and a 6 in maths. Picture: Nicholas Giles

Tobi Afoloabi also excelled in the exams with three 9s in chemistry, English Literature and physics, an A* in business studies, three 8s in biology, English Language and maths, a 7 in French and a 6 in computer science.

Principal Luckhurst insisted that the focus should be on individual pupils who have overcome "significant social issues" to achieve well in their GCSEs.

He added: "For some this may be improving from a 4 to 5 in maths and others gaining a collection of the top grades.

Ellie Ingle at Drapers' Academy in Harold Hill achieved three 9s in biology, chemistry and geography, five 8s in English Language, English Literature, maths, physics and art, and a 6 in French. Picture: Nicholas Giles Ellie Ingle at Drapers' Academy in Harold Hill achieved three 9s in biology, chemistry and geography, five 8s in English Language, English Literature, maths, physics and art, and a 6 in French. Picture: Nicholas Giles

"Today I celebrate with our pupils their accomplishments in their exams.

"The lead up to exams can be very stressful for young people and we have a team of staff who have supported our young people at this extremely stressful time.

"I am pleased that the school is back on an upward trajectory."