Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

GCSE Results: Drapers' Academy pupils in Harold Hill achieve best results since introduction of challenging grading system

PUBLISHED: 13:15 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 22 August 2019

L-R: Holly Barry, Ellie Ingle, Elise Wyatt, Victoria Porter, Tobi Afolabi and Ryan Thompson with their GCSE results at Drapers' Academy in Settle Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Nicholas Giles

L-R: Holly Barry, Ellie Ingle, Elise Wyatt, Victoria Porter, Tobi Afolabi and Ryan Thompson with their GCSE results at Drapers' Academy in Settle Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Nicholas Giles

Archant

Drapers' Academy has seen a significant increase in its GCSE results this year with more than 50per cent of the number of highest grades achieved.

Victoria Porter from Drapers' Academy excelled achieved three 9s in biology, chemistry and physics, four 8s in English Language, English Literature, maths and RE, a distinction* in music, and a 7 in French. Picture: Nicholas GilesVictoria Porter from Drapers' Academy excelled achieved three 9s in biology, chemistry and physics, four 8s in English Language, English Literature, maths and RE, a distinction* in music, and a 7 in French. Picture: Nicholas Giles

Darren Luckhurst, principal at Drapers' Academy in Settle Road, said he was "extremely proud" of the pupils' achievements in their GCSE exams.

He said: "Our school serves the challenging community of Harold Hill with some of our families experiencing many issues that may affect their child's education.

"However, this year we have seen a significant increase in attainment of our pupils eligible for pupil premium funding, despite the reported gap increasing nationally.

Joseph Ali at Drapers' Academy achieved great results, gaining three 9s in biology, history and physics, two 8s in maths and chemistry, 7s in English Language and geography, a 6 in English Literature and a 5 in computer science. Picture: Nicholas GilesJoseph Ali at Drapers' Academy achieved great results, gaining three 9s in biology, history and physics, two 8s in maths and chemistry, 7s in English Language and geography, a 6 in English Literature and a 5 in computer science. Picture: Nicholas Giles

"At Drapers' Academy, we focus our curriculum on every child and I am pleased to report that the attainment of our pupils this year has improved considerably."

You may also want to watch:

Holly Barry achieved a phenomenal set of results, with a staggering five 9s in biology, chemistry, physics, English Language and history, three 8s in English Literature, maths and geography, and a 7 in art.

Ryan Thompson at Drapers' Academy achieved a 9 in chemistry, four 8s in biology, physics, history and PE, three 7s in English Language, English Literature and geography, and a 6 in maths. Picture: Nicholas GilesRyan Thompson at Drapers' Academy achieved a 9 in chemistry, four 8s in biology, physics, history and PE, three 7s in English Language, English Literature and geography, and a 6 in maths. Picture: Nicholas Giles

Tobi Afoloabi also excelled in the exams with three 9s in chemistry, English Literature and physics, an A* in business studies, three 8s in biology, English Language and maths, a 7 in French and a 6 in computer science.

Principal Luckhurst insisted that the focus should be on individual pupils who have overcome "significant social issues" to achieve well in their GCSEs.

He added: "For some this may be improving from a 4 to 5 in maths and others gaining a collection of the top grades.

Ellie Ingle at Drapers' Academy in Harold Hill achieved three 9s in biology, chemistry and geography, five 8s in English Language, English Literature, maths, physics and art, and a 6 in French. Picture: Nicholas GilesEllie Ingle at Drapers' Academy in Harold Hill achieved three 9s in biology, chemistry and geography, five 8s in English Language, English Literature, maths, physics and art, and a 6 in French. Picture: Nicholas Giles

"Today I celebrate with our pupils their accomplishments in their exams.

"The lead up to exams can be very stressful for young people and we have a team of staff who have supported our young people at this extremely stressful time.

"I am pleased that the school is back on an upward trajectory."

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Relegation-threatened Upminster eye league double over Hutton

Louis Pickering of Upminster during Shenfield CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Chelmsford Road on 20th July 2019

Cricket: Lawrence extends Essex contract

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch blog: A day of surprises at Worthing

Joe Wright of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Captain heaps praise on Rainham despite shades of Liverpool in fine season

Jon O'Neill in batting action for Rainham in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Car crash involving motorcyclist closes Romford roads

Main Road, Romford. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists