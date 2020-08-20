GCSE results: ‘Very happy day’ at Harold Hill’s Drapers’ Academy

Drapers’ Academy students in Harold Hill celebrated after receiving their GCSE results today.

Drapers' Academy student Kulsoom Hasnain. Picture: Drapers' Academy Drapers' Academy student Kulsoom Hasnain. Picture: Drapers' Academy

Principal Darren Luckhurst said it was great to welcome back Year 11 students as they found out their grades.

Kailen Davey earned seven 9s, including maths, further maths and English language while Kulsoom Hasnain achieved three 9s in chemistry, history and maths, as well as five 8s.

Jade Kerwick achieved 9s in English language and English literature, as well as a 9/8 in combined science and 7s in history, geography and dance.

Mr Luckhurst said: “We enjoyed a very happy results day. A high turnout from staff shared the celebrations as the pupils opened their envelopes.

“The grades they received have come from years of hard work and dedication to do well.

“I am pleased that the Covid-19 pandemic has not disadvantaged Year 11 pupils in gaining chosen places, either in our sixth form or local colleges.”