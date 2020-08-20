Search

Advanced search

GCSE results: ‘Very happy day’ at Harold Hill’s Drapers’ Academy

PUBLISHED: 16:39 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 20 August 2020

Drapers' Academy student Kailen Davey. Picture: Drapers' Academy

Drapers' Academy student Kailen Davey. Picture: Drapers' Academy

Drapers' Academy

Drapers’ Academy students in Harold Hill celebrated after receiving their GCSE results today.

Drapers' Academy student Kulsoom Hasnain. Picture: Drapers' AcademyDrapers' Academy student Kulsoom Hasnain. Picture: Drapers' Academy

Principal Darren Luckhurst said it was great to welcome back Year 11 students as they found out their grades.

Kailen Davey earned seven 9s, including maths, further maths and English language while Kulsoom Hasnain achieved three 9s in chemistry, history and maths, as well as five 8s.

You may also want to watch:

Jade Kerwick achieved 9s in English language and English literature, as well as a 9/8 in combined science and 7s in history, geography and dance.

Drapers' Academy student Jade Kerwick. Picture: Drapers' AcademyDrapers' Academy student Jade Kerwick. Picture: Drapers' Academy

Mr Luckhurst said: “We enjoyed a very happy results day. A high turnout from staff shared the celebrations as the pupils opened their envelopes.

“The grades they received have come from years of hard work and dedication to do well.

“I am pleased that the Covid-19 pandemic has not disadvantaged Year 11 pupils in gaining chosen places, either in our sixth form or local colleges.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster captain Ison keen to continue momentum after going top of the league table

Alan Ison hits 6 runs for Upminster during Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020

Hornchurch game cancelled following positive Covid test

Billy Gordon of Hornchurch during Hornchurch CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 25th July 2020

Bobby Thompson’s team looking to break into the top ten

Bobby Thompson in racing action (Pic: Jakob Ebrey)

Premier League fixtures: West Ham start at home to Newcastle United

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to players during the drinks break

GCSE results: ‘You get out what you put in,’ says Brittons Academy head boy

Apurva Bhattacharyya, has received the highest GCSE grade in all his other subjects with eight Grade 9s. Picture: Brittons Academy