School of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrrell who died trying to raise £10k for support room

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 April 2019

Harold Wood Primary School, where Harvey Tyrrell went to before his tragic death, is trying to raise funds for the Chat Room that helped to support lots of students after Harvey passed away. Picture: Met Police/ Ken Mears

Harold Wood Primary School, where Harvey Tyrrell went to before his tragic death, is trying to raise funds for the Chat Room that helped to support lots of students after Harvey passed away. Picture: Met Police/ Ken Mears

Met Police/ Ken Mears

Parents, students and teachers at Harold Wood Primary school are trying to raise £10,000 to save its inclusion room, which has helped students overcome their grief after the tragic loss of seven-year-old pupil Harvey Tyrrell.

Children at Harold Wood Primary School in the Chat Room with Elizabeth Storey the Home School Liaison and Learning MentorChildren at Harold Wood Primary School in the Chat Room with Elizabeth Storey the Home School Liaison and Learning Mentor

The chat room - as it is known within the school - is a space where staff and children work together to support student’s social, emotional and mental well-being, and due to the expansion of the school’s current intake, the current room will become a classroom in September.

The group is hoping to raise £10,000 before then so the room can be replaced with a brick building, and the money can also be used to buy new equipment for the room.

One of the ways people can support the school is via the ‘buy a brick’ scheme.

Children at Harold Wood Primary School in the Chat Room with Deputy Headteacher Carly AdamsChildren at Harold Wood Primary School in the Chat Room with Deputy Headteacher Carly Adams

Bricks are priced at a minimum donation of £30 for an individual or £50 for a company, and by donating through the scheme the individual’s or company name will be printed upon a brick and displayed within the new chat room.

Harold Wood headteacher, Alison Dowding said there will be a special memorial stone for Harvey in the new Chat Room, and added: “The space has been incredibly important for both staff and students, and we’re hoping we can raise enough money to get a new room built for the start of the new school year in September.

“It is used for all aspects of school life, and has been a really good to help integrate students back into the classroom.”

Children at Harold Wood Primary School in the Chat Room.Children at Harold Wood Primary School in the Chat Room.

Lindsey Philpot, from Harold Wood’s PTA said: “The space has many uses throughout the day: it is a ‘safe place’ where children can retreat to. Without such a welcoming pace, manned by trusted adults, some children may not feel there is anywhere they can express their feelings, or even make a disclosure.

“Should a disclosure remain concealed, the harm being endured could continue without respite.

“More recently, the chat room has been used by children dealing with bereavement, after the school suffered the tragic loss of one of our pupils.

Children at Harold Wood Primary School in the Chat Room.Children at Harold Wood Primary School in the Chat Room.

“The impact of not having the chat room available would be hugely detrimental for both the school and the children.”

So far the crowdfunding page has raised £200 and to donate go to the online page.

School of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrrell who died trying to raise £10k for support room

