School submits plans to demolish sports hall and build multi-million pound replacement

Consultations are underway to trial the School Streets safety initiative at 12 sites in Havering, including at Emerson Park Academy (pictured). - Credit: Google Maps

A Hornchurch school has applied to demolish its sports hall and build a new facility estimated to cost between £2million to £100m.

Emerson Park Academy has applied to build a three-court sports hall with multi-purpose teaching room, changing facilities, storage and ancillary accommodation including associated landscaping and services provision.

Demolition of the existing "dilapidated" sports hall, modular classroom unit and pavilion blocks would take place after the new building is constructed to avoid a temporary sports hall.

Away from the school’s nature areas and mature trees, the sports hall new main entrance would be on the west façade to allow direct access from the main school building and existing pathways.

The application reads: "The building has been carefully located to make the best use of the school site and to avoid impacting the most sensitive areas that are of value to the school."

There is no proposed change to the current pedestrian or car access to the school or for any removal of existing trees.

But further tree planting is proposed along the south of the new building.

Level access to the sports hall would make it accessible for all children and it is proposed to be one storey high, standing at 11 meters tall.

If approved, construction would start in September 2022 to finish by August 2023.

Demolition of the existing building and landscaping has been proposed to start in July 2023, finishing three months later in October.

The application, which was received by Havering Council on November 16, says an area of soft landscaped social space would be impacted by the development, but it claims any loss is outweighed by “improved sports and creation provision”.

The new sports hall aims to provide “adequate facilities to deliver the full PE curriculum” while helping the school to address “growing concerns regarding childhood mental health and obesity”.

The proposal also says the new facility would provide “greater flexibility” for teaching during exam periods and relieve pressure on “dance, drama and music, by freeing up other facilities for their intended use”.

A decision on the proposal is due to be made by January 19, 2022. The school can appeal within six months of this date.

View the application using P2200.21.