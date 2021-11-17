School's delight after retaining 'good' Ofsted rating

Elm Park Primary School is still rated 'good' by Ofsted after a recent inspection - Credit: Ken Mears

Elm Park Primary School has maintained its "good" Ofsted rating after a visit from an inspector.

The education regulator said children enjoy going to the school in South End Road, and staff have created an ambitious curriculum for all pupils.

It also praised pupil behaviour and hailed the work of school leaders on prioritising the use of technology.

The report said: "Pupils use devices with increasing confidence to support their learning in all subjects.

"Leaders have considered carefully what pupils learn in computing. Subject plans are well organised so that pupils develop their knowledge over time."

It was the school's first inspection since 2016, when Ofsted rated it "good" across all its criteria.

Headteacher Victoria Morris told the Recorder: "We are all thoroughly delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection.

"The inspection went very well and the final report is exceedingly positive, highlighting many strengths in areas such as leadership, inclusion and computing."