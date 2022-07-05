Currently occupied by Elm Park Pets, the council has approved plans to turn the spot into an all-ages tuition centre - Credit: Google Maps

An application to turn an Elm Park pet store into a tuition centre has been given the go-ahead, with hopes it will be open “within the next two months”.

Plans were submitted by Shah Zaman in April to renovate Elm Park Pets and repurpose the building as an all-ages tuition centre.

The current owner of the site supported the application after losing money since the start of the pandemic.

It was suggested that classes would be held from 9am to 9pm for 34 students across its ground and lower-ground floor classrooms.

A spokesperson for Cityscape PA, the agent working on behalf of the applicant, said they are “very pleased” with the decision and the benefits they believe it will have for the community.

“The applicant is hoping to carry out renovation works at the site as soon as possible, with a view to opening within the next two months,” they said.

A number of conditions were included as part of the approval, including the number of students not exceeding 34 at any time.

View the plans using the reference P0681.22.