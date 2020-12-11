Students and staff celebrate ‘Elf day’ at Havering College

Published: 4:16 PM December 11, 2020

Students and staff at Havering Colleges in Hornchurch got into the Christmas spirit by dressing as elves for the day and raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society.



Organised by foundation skills staff for students with support needs, the event included an Elf photo booth, take a selfie challenge, a raffle and an art competition.



There were eight prizes offered in the raffle.

First prize was anamazing elf cake, made by marketing officer Jamie Webb, and won by receptionist Mary Angus.



Foundation skills facilitator Julie Ettridge said: “Thank you to everyone who supported us – we hope to have raised well over £100, which is fantastic. The students enjoyed joining in the festive spirit and getting involved in the activities.”



Other charity events held this year include a Macmillan Coffee Morning and a Wear It Pink Day for Breast Cancer. There is a Christmas Jumper Day planned for December 14.