Havering college to train electrical and engineering apprentices for government agency

Published: 3:00 PM January 8, 2021

The Havering campuses of New City College will be training new electrical and engineering apprentices for a Ministry of Justice Government agency. - Credit: New City College

A number of electrical and engineering apprentices will be trained in Havering after the New City College in Ardleigh Green won the tender.

Up to 24 apprentices over the age of 18 will be recruited to the scheme for Gov Facility Services Ltd (GFSL) which provides maintenance services to prisons across the south of England.

Due to start in February, the group will remain with the company for three years, at the end of which they will receive either an NVQ Level 3 electrical engineering or mechanical maintenance engineering qualification. Lockdown may affect the start date.

Steve Lee, the college's deputy group director for apprenticeships, said: “We are delighted to form this partnership with GFSL. This is a fantastic employment opportunity for people to access given the current climate, and we look forward to working with GFSL and developing their future workforce."

Interested candidates can apply at ncclondon.ac.uk/apprenticeships.