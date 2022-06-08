Support staff Cally Jones and Alison Can taking part in the protest today (June 8) - Credit: John Delaney

Strike action at a Harold Hill school continues as a union claims some staff face losing £400 every month.

Teachers and support staff in the National Education Union (NEU) and working at Drapers’ Pyrgo Priory school, part of Draper’s multi-academy trust (MAT), continued strike action today (June 8).

It follows strikes last month over a proposed restructure which the NEU says would mean cuts to hours and pay grades.

NEU district secretary for Havering, John Delaney, said members are “very disappointed” to strike again, but claims little has been done to rectify their concerns.

He called on MAT to justify the cuts, adding: “Some staff face losing £400 a month.”

Chief executive of the academy trust, Bushra Nasir, said the strikes are “instigated by a small core of union leaders at the NEU who feel we have not taken reasonable steps to resolve this dispute”.

She said they will cause “huge disruption” to children's education and place “stress” on families.

According to Mrs Nasir, the school has made “repeated requests for cooperation to find a resolution” including willingness to negotiate “an equitable deal for all staff”.

She claimed the strike is not fully supported by all staff, so most classes will be unaffected.



