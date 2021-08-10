A Level results 2021: Drapers' Academy pupil overcomes double Covid to secure uni place

Published: 3:54 PM August 10, 2021

David White is King's College London bound despite only being able to attend school for 63 days this year after twice catching Covid-19. - Credit: David Mirzoeff

A pupil from Drapers' Academy has secured a prestigious university place despite catching Covid-19 twice in six months.

David White caught the virus last November and again in April, meaning he could only attend school for 63 days across the whole year.

But the 18-year-old still managed to clinch a place studying physics at King's College London.

Crediting his teachers with keeping him on track, David spoke about his struggle: “I was not really ill either time but I lost my sense of taste and smell the second time.

“It was more the isolation and the time I had to take off school on top of all the time I had missed because of the lockdown.

“The school has been incredible though. They have made sure I keep up with my studies by getting all students tablets and helping us digitally."

The Harold Hill school saw 80 per cent of its A Level pupils achieve A* to C grades.

Among the top achievers was 18-year-old Jorja Korosec, who has earned a place at Cambridge University to study history.

Jorja Korosec is heading to Cambridge University to study history. - Credit: David Mirzoeff

She said: “I have to thank the school for their amazing support during what has been a tough year. I am so excited to be going to Cambridge.”

Drapers' principal Darren Luckhurst has been "totally amazed" by what he has seen from pupils.

“Their determination to succeed is shown through the fruits of their labour.

"I also have some excellent staff here who put their heart into teaching and have taken on extra work as well as continuing to teach other school years."

He also paid tribute to the number of sixth formers who have combined their own studies with home-schooling siblings, often alongside juggling a part-time job.

Following the cancellation of exams this year, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessment, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.