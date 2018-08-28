Find out how your child’s Havering school fared in latest GCSE league tables

Sacred Heart of Mary Girls’ School has been named the top performing school in Havering.

Yesterday (Thursday) the Department for Education (DforE) published secondary school league tables, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.1.

With a Progress 8 Score of +0.9, the value added score of pupils at Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' from primary school to GCSE is the highest in Havering, while The Campion School also scored highly.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

Sacred Heart of Mary Girls’ School: 0.9

The Campion School: 0.57

‘Above average’:

The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School: 0.39

Harris Academy Rainham: 0.36

St Edward’s School: 0.2

‘Average’:

The Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls: 0.18

The Royal Liberty School: -0.01

Redden Court School: -0.07

Hall Mead School: -0.15

Gaynes School: -0.22

Sanders School: -0.24

‘Below average’:

Abbs Cross Academy and Arts College: -0.29

Hornchurch High School: -0.37

Emerson Park Academy: -0.4

Marshalls Park Academy: -0.42

Bower Park Academy: -0.44

‘Well below average’:

Drapers’ Academy: -0.67

The Brittons Academy: -0.82

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.