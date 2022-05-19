News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Education

Gallery

In pictures: Havering Sixth Form students travel the world for Culture Day

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:00 PM May 19, 2022
Updated: 5:12 PM May 19, 2022
Havering Sixth Form

Culture Day at Havering Sixth Form saw students parade in traditional dress and share food from their cultures - Credit: Havering Sixth Form

Students at a Havering college learned about international clothes, food and more at a special day dedicated to embracing different cultures.

New City College’s Havering Sixth Form campus's Culture Day allowed students to embrace learning about traditional dress, with pupils taking to a catwalk to show off their outfits as a DJ played music from different cultures.  

Culture Day at Havering Sixth Form

Culture Day at Havering Sixth Form - Credit: Havering Sixth Form

Many countries were represented, including Poland, Nigeria, Ghana, Italy, Lebanon and England.

Havering Sixth Form

Culture Day at Havering Sixth Form - staff joined students in traditional dress - Credit: Havering Sixth Form

Students and staff shared their cultural stories and brought in dishes from around the world.  

A chance to design badges and flags, as well as take part in quizzes and games originating from Thailand, China, the UK and Italy ensured pupils were entertained.  

Culture Day

Culture Day at Havering Sixth Form - students join in the happy and harmonious atmosphere - Credit: Havering Sixth Form

Professional folk drummer Nick Cattermole also provided entertainment, while students performed cultural poems, Bollywood dancing and singing.  

Deputy principal, Phil Hall, said the day was a “great success with a fantastic level of engagement”.  

Havering Sixth Form

Culture Day at Havering Sixth Form - students from Philippines - Credit: Havering Sixth Form

Most Read

  1. 1 As many as 15 injured in Gidea Park bus crash
  2. 2 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Havering
  3. 3 Proposal to demolish Hornchurch bungalow to build four-bed house
  1. 4 Thunderstorms to hit London this evening warns Met Office
  2. 5 TfL confirms plan to 'strengthen' Gallows Corner flyover 'for many generations to come'
  3. 6 Town Hall cleaner feels 'failed' as he remains homeless for third month
  4. 7 'When it’s hot, it’s a sauna’: Residents rally against scaffolding on Romford apartment building
  5. 8 Hornchurch medical centre temporarily shut after legionella bacteria found
  6. 9 'Wall is going to give': Leaky shower wreaks havoc in Harold Hill home as family await further repairs 
  7. 10 Dispersal order enforced in Elm Park amid antisocial behaviour concerns

Havering Sixth Form safeguarding and enrichment manager Emma Wood, who led the organisation of the day, said: “Students made an amazing effort to attend in their cultural clothes.  

“Their outfits were striking, absolutely stunning.”  

Havering Sixth Form

Culture Day at Havering Sixth Form - students from Lebanon (left) and Cyprus (right) - Credit: Havering Sixth Form


Hornchurch News

Don't Miss

Police tape. Stock image. Picture: PA/YUI MOK

London Live News

Man dies after Romford car park incident

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Dispersal order active in Romford

London Live News

Dispersal order enforced in Romford as crime increases

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Police pursuit in Burdett Road, Mile End

Essex Police

Police identify men wanted in connection with Brentwood incident

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
The menu board at Popeyes in Westfield Stratford

London Live News

Fried chicken chain Popeyes to open Romford restaurant

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon