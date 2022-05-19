Gallery
In pictures: Havering Sixth Form students travel the world for Culture Day
- Credit: Havering Sixth Form
Students at a Havering college learned about international clothes, food and more at a special day dedicated to embracing different cultures.
New City College’s Havering Sixth Form campus's Culture Day allowed students to embrace learning about traditional dress, with pupils taking to a catwalk to show off their outfits as a DJ played music from different cultures.
Many countries were represented, including Poland, Nigeria, Ghana, Italy, Lebanon and England.
Students and staff shared their cultural stories and brought in dishes from around the world.
A chance to design badges and flags, as well as take part in quizzes and games originating from Thailand, China, the UK and Italy ensured pupils were entertained.
Professional folk drummer Nick Cattermole also provided entertainment, while students performed cultural poems, Bollywood dancing and singing.
Deputy principal, Phil Hall, said the day was a “great success with a fantastic level of engagement”.
Havering Sixth Form safeguarding and enrichment manager Emma Wood, who led the organisation of the day, said: “Students made an amazing effort to attend in their cultural clothes.
“Their outfits were striking, absolutely stunning.”