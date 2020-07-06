Search

Cranham pupil, 10, wins national poetry competition

PUBLISHED: 12:04 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 06 July 2020

Jonathan Fan, 10, was the Key Stage 2 national winner in the poetry competition. Picture: Engayne Primary School

Engayne Primary School

A Cranham pupil has been named the winner of a national poetry competition.

Joel O'Connor, six, was named one of the regional winners. Picture: Engayne Primary SchoolJoel O'Connor, six, was named one of the regional winners. Picture: Engayne Primary School

Jonathan Fan, who attends Engayne Primary School, was crowned the Key Stage 2 winner of the Premier League Writing Stars competition.

The 10-year-old beat off competition from thousands of primary school pupils across the country to be crowned the national winner with his poem, Unstoppable.

Youngsters were asked to write an original poem on the theme of ambition, with judges - discussing the entries via a video conference - looking at creativity, vocabulary and originality.

Author and illustrator Cressida Cowell, who was on the judging panel, said: “Jonathan’s poem, Unstoppable, is simply incredible.

“This kid is a true poet and his language is so strong. I loved the rhythm of his poem and the use of repetition.

“He was able to really capture the idea of fighting to achieve your dream, which is the essence of ambition.”

Fellow judge Wes Morgan, a Leicester City footballer, added: “It’s been fantastic to be involved in this competition.

“I feel like I could read some of these poems to my teammates in the locker room before a game and get them inspired and motivated to give 100 per cent on the pitch.”

Jonathan has won the chance to see his poem published in an official Premier League Writing Stars book with bespoke illustrations, as well as a framed version of his winning poem.

He has also won a special poetry workshop at the school - when the Premier League trophy will also be brought along - from judging panel member Karl Nova when it is safe to do so, and poetry book bags for the school.

And Jonathan wasn’t the only talented poet at the Severn Drive school to be successful in the competition, either - six-year-old Joel O’Connor’s poem, When I, was selected as one of nine regional winners for Key Stage 1.

Engayne headteacher Sara Sankey said: “In these difficult times it is really wonderful to be able to share some fabulous news about our pupils.

“Well done to both boys on their achievement and we all look forward to a super workshop and visit once it is safe and we are all back together in school.”

