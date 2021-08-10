A Level results 2021: Upminster head 'proud' of pupils

Published: 5:30 PM August 10, 2021

L-R: Coopers pupils Josh Griffiths, Matthew Bright, Tabitha Seymour, Grace Griffiths, Adelaide Thatcher-Gray, Amber Tait and Olivia Hannant. - Credit: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

Pupils at an Upminster school have been praised for achieving impressive A Levels in a year marred by disruption.

Results day at The Coopers' Company and Coborn School proved to be a jubilant affair.

School captain James Bassett is doing a degree apprenticeship with Ernest Young and will start his journey towards becoming a chartered accountant after achieving four A*s - in economics, history, maths and the EPQ (extended project qualification).

Also securing a clean sweep of A* grades was Matthew Bright, whose marks in economics, maths, further maths and physics means he's off to the University of Bath to study maths, statistics and data science.

A quartet of pupils achieved three A* grades each.

You may also want to watch:

Among those was Grace Griffiths, who is off to study paramedic science at St George's University of London after notching top grades in biology, psychology and religious studies.

The same marks for Tabitha Seymour - in biology, chemistry and maths - secured her place at the University of Birmingham to study chemistry.

Amber Tait has met the requirements to study English and history at Durham after also clinching 3 A*s in English literature, history and religious studies.

Josh Griffiths achieved three A* grades in economics, maths and physics.

School games captain Adelaide Thatcher-Gray bagged two A*s in PE and psychology.

This, together with an A in economics, ensures she will be continuing her javelin training at Loughborough University.

School captain James Bassett achieved A*s in economics, history, maths and the EPQ (Extended Project Qualification), and is starting a degree apprenticeship with Ernest Young in September. - Credit: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

Rebecca Salvatore achieved three A*s - in geography, history and sociology - while Nazifa Chowdhury gained an A* in Biology and two A's in chemistry and maths.

Pupils Nazifa Chowdhury and Rebecca Salvatore jump in jubilation. - Credit: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

Olivia Hannant achieved an A* in English literature, an A in geography and a B in history.

The school's headteacher Sue Hay was quick to lavish praise on the 2020/2021 cohort.

She told the Recorder: "Despite the difficulties of the past two years, the students have remained focused on their studies and have been determined to succeed through the most challenging of circumstances.

"As a school we are proud of each and every one of them."

She also reserved praise for staff and parents.

The head of year 13, Jo Marshall, credited pupils as being "fine ambassadors of the school".