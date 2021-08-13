'Rise up and shine on': Coopers' Coborn praise GCSE results

Published: 4:44 PM August 13, 2021

Coopers' Company and Coborn students celebrated their "amazing" GCSE results - Credit: Coopers' Company and Coborn

An Upminster school has congratulated its pupils on their GCSE results.

Coopers' Company and Coborn (CCCS) called this year's results "outstanding", and noted the number of individual success stories in a "very challenging year".

Head of Year 11 Hollie Gibson said of her students: "You should be extremely proud of what you have achieved during your journey at CCCS.

"Remember, your grades do not define who you are, it is the person that you are that matters most.

"I wish you all the success in the future, wherever and whatever that may be.

You may also want to watch:

"As always, rise up and shine on."

Headteacher Sue Hay added: "The results that our amazing students achieved shows their determination, resilience and strength of character in the face of two years of disruption.

"Every student should be proud of what they have achieved and as a school we are delighted with the whole cohort.

"Staff, and parents, worked in partnership to ensure that all our Year 11s were able to progress and achieve throughout the various challenges that were thrown at them due to the pandemic."

Student Sehr Rahman achieved nine grade 9s and one grade 8.

Sehr said: "I feel so happy and proud of my results.

"Thank you to all the staff that persevered and helped me reach these grades."

Keane Handley added: "I feel so relieved to finally get these results through.

"Thank you to all the staff and fantastic form tutors for their help during this year.

"I have loved my time at Coopers and can't wait to carry on next year."

Olivia Boachie said she felt "very proud" of her results.

She added: "Thank you to all of the staff for supporting us through the many lockdowns."

Sean Smith, who achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s, offered his advice to the next cohort of students starting their GCSEs.

He said: "Always have ambition, determination and desire; if you show these three qualities you will achieve the results of your dreams."

Henry Hammond added: "Make a plan.

"Before you know, the exams will be on top of you so the early you start the better."







