Jodie Chesney's family presents special award to New City College student
- Credit: New City College
A college student has received a special award in memory of a teenager who was murdered in 2019.
The Jodie Chesney Award was presented at the New City College end-of-year Campus Award Evenings, in memory of former student Jodie.
The 17-year-old was out with her friends when she was fatally stabbed in the back in Amy's Park, Harold Hill, during an unprovoked attack.
Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, and a 17-year-old from Barking were found guilty of her murder in November 2019.
The Jodie Chesney Award was presented to Klaudija Lukosiunaite by Jodie’s aunt and uncle, Karen and Rob Chesney.
Presentations for other outstanding students took place at Epping Forest, Hackney, Redbridge, Havering Sixth Form, Ardleigh Green and Tower Hamlets campuses.
Students, their families and college staff attended the celebrations, with categories including Student of the Year, Apprentice of the Year, Contribution to the College, Academic Achievement and Outstanding Community Involvement.
During the evening, principals and deputy principals spoke of their pride at being able to hand out trophies to such exceptional young people, especially considering the challenges of the past year.
