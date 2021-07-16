News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Jodie Chesney's family presents special award to New City College student

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:00 AM July 16, 2021   
The Jodie Chesney Award was presented to Klaudija Lukosiunaite by Jodie’s aunt and uncle, Karen and Rob Chesney. - Credit: New City College

A college student has received a special award in memory of a teenager who was murdered in 2019.

The Jodie Chesney Award was presented at the New City College end-of-year Campus Award Evenings, in memory of former student Jodie. 

The 17-year-old was out with her friends when she was fatally stabbed in the back in Amy's Park, Harold Hill, during an unprovoked attack.

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, and a 17-year-old from Barking were found guilty of her murder in November 2019.

The Jodie Chesney Award was presented to Klaudija Lukosiunaite by Jodie’s aunt and uncle, Karen and Rob Chesney.

Havering Sixth Form Student of the Year Sam Mellows with deputy principal Phil Hall - Credit: New City College

Presentations for other outstanding students took place at Epping Forest, Hackney, Redbridge, Havering Sixth Form, Ardleigh Green and Tower Hamlets campuses.

The New City College end-of-year awards celebrated their students - Credit: New City College

Students, their families and college staff attended the celebrations, with categories including Student of the Year, Apprentice of the Year, Contribution to the College, Academic Achievement and Outstanding Community Involvement.

Tower Hamlets students were awarded for their outstanding achievements - Credit: New City College

During the evening, principals and deputy principals spoke of their pride at being able to hand out trophies to such exceptional young people, especially considering the challenges of the past year.



