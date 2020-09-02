Collier Row nursery teacher creates castle for children to enjoy

Isabella Martin and her father Jose with the castle they built in the nursery garden at Crownfield Infant School. Picture: Isabella Martin Isabella Martin

A nursery teacher at a Collier Row school and her father have built a castle to be an “exciting, safe” place for children.

The pequeño castillo, or small castle when translated from Spanish, was built in the nursery garden at Crownfield Infant School over the summer holiday by Isabella Martin and her father Jose.

It is the latest addition overseen by Isabella to the outside area, which now also includes ‘Water Corner’, ‘Dino Land’ and ‘Crownfield Cottage’.

Her inspiration came after a visit to early years providers in Denmark with headteacher Sharon Nacmias last year.

Isabella said: “My vision was to create pockets of exciting and engaging areas for a range of children with such different experiences.

“I was left with one patch of garden and I decided a castle could support children with imaginative play and develop many storylines.

“I know so many children have been through so much and I wanted to create a happy, exciting and safe place for the children to come to.”