Pioneering ex-headteacher featured on reimagined Tube map

A former East Ham headteacher who runs a schools trust in Havering has been featured among a host of trailblazing women past and present on a reimagined London Underground map.

Drapers' Multi-Academy Trust chief executive Bushra Nasir is celebrated alongside the likes of Florence Nightingale, Amy Winehouse and Emmeline Pankhurst on the City of Women map.

The map sees station names replaced with the names of iconic women from the fields of sports, art, music, activism, medicine and beyond.

Bushra was appointed headteacher of Plashet School in 1993, becoming one of the country's first female Muslim headteachers.

She spent almost 20 years at the school, with a large improvement in the GCSE pass rate, and presided over two outstanding Ofsted reports.

Bushra, who was named headteacher of the year by Tes in 2012, was chosen for East Ham station close to where the school is based in Plashet Grove..

She said: “It was a real shock to be featured in such illustrious company. There are some incredible names from the past and present and to be featured among them is very humbling."

Author Reni Eddo-Lodge, who wrote bestseller Why I’m No Longer Talking To White People About Race, and actress Emma Watson worked with author Rebecca Solnit and geographer Joshua Jelly-Schapiro on the project.

Bushra, who was made a CBE in 2003, added: “I’ve heard of the Tube map done for musicians and other celebrities but think it’s a fabulous idea to do it for prominent women now too.

“A number of the women featured come from a black or Asian immigrant background like myself. I think for the young women in our community, it is very inspiring to see someone from their background celebrated.”

She retired as Plashet School headteacher in 2012 but her latest role sees Bushra lead the trust which includes Drapers' Academy, Drapers' Brookside Infant and Junior Schools, Drapers' Maylands Primary and Drapers' Pyrgo Priory School - all in Harold Hill.

An interactive version of the map, developed by University College London, is available online and features biographies and interviews with some of the women who are featured.