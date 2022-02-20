Brentwood student awarded coveted place in National Youth Jazz Orchestra

A Brentwood School student has been awarded a place as a vocalist in a national jazz orchestra for young people.

Murray Peat, 15, will hone his skills with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra (NYJO) academy vocal team, where he will learn everything from microphone technique to repertoire, reading music and jazz interpretation.

The Year 11 student will also have the opportunity to sing with the Academy Big Band and work in jazz vocal ensemble.

Murray said: “When I found out I had been awarded a place I was very pleased and also very excited as at the taster day I'd had so much fun.

“I really enjoyed the atmosphere and just making music there and meeting some amazing other jazz musicians.”

Murray started singing when he was young, but said it wasn't until he became a student at Brentwood in Year 7 that he realised how much he loved music, which he puts down to being exposed to “amazing opportunities”.

He added: “In the long term, I want to be a jazz singer.

“I want to develop my theory knowledge and experience performing in a band setting - my biggest goal is to perform at Ronnie Scott’s and I want to perform with the Jools Holland Big Band."

- Credit: Brentwood School

Brentwood School’s director of music and performing arts, Mr Florain Cooper, said: “Murray has been the consummate musical professional since he joined the school five years ago and it is not surprising to see his hard work and talent being recognised so significantly on the national stage.

“Murray is blessed with a wonderful voice, a magical performance ability and a true affinity in delivering text to an audience. I look forward to hearing Murray sing with NYJO in the near future.”