Young people at a Brentwood school can celebrate sporting and musical success alongside their academic achievements this GCSE results day.

Yesterday (August 25), Brentwood School reported a fifth of its GCSE pupils received a nine, five students bagged a full house of nines and 50 had at least eight eight or nines.

The school also said this year group have won or reached the final for titles in rugby, netball, hockey, swimming, squash and fencing finals, meanwhile multiple students are grade eight musicians who play for national orchestras and choirs.

One pupil, Toby Jones, bounced back after missing his mock exams due to a collapsed lung.

He has now achieved nines English literature and history and eights in drama and English language.

Toby Jones and his mum Sarah - Credit: Brentwood School

The Brentwood School tennis team captain said the results mean he is a step closer to his dream of attending a US university on a tennis scholarship.

His mum, Sarah, said Toby had endured 12 operations since birth: “This shows what a resilient character he is and how proud I am of him.”

Other high-flyers include twins Adnan and Salman Yaqub, who both bagged nines in all their subjects.

The siblings are now set to study the International Baccalaureate Diploma in September, having chosen identical subjects including Latin, psychology and chemistry.

Other straight-nine pupils include top musician Sophia Assitzoglou, Kavninan Pathmanathan and Erin Young.

Charlotte Grundy opening her results - Credit: Brentwood School

Erin said: “You work hard and you hope for the best, but you never really know until you get your results. I was so nervous last night but today I’m just so proud of what I’ve achieved.”

Zeta Hill, head of Year 11, added: “Despite the significant challenges that these students have faced in the last few years, I’m very pleased that they have achieved so highly in their GCSE examinations.

"More than that, they have consistently excelled beyond the classroom, coming together and building a close connection to raise money for charity, make music or win sports trophies - they are therefore a true reflection of the school’s aim to produce well-rounded individuals who are the best versions of themselves.”

Headmaster Michael Bond said: "Next year’s lower sixth will be a very rich tapestry of impressive young people and we are very much looking forward to the start of the school year.”