After eight years labelled 'requires improvement', a Brentwood school has finally secured a 'good' Ofsted rating once again.

Brentwood County High School was last rated 'good' in 2014, before being told in 2017 that the quality of teaching and learning was “not consistently strong within subject areas, across key stages and year groups”.

It was also suggested that the school needed to improve on its behaviour management and work to challenge or stretch pupils.

The new report, published on July 13 following an inspection on June 7 and 8, shows significant improvement for Brentwood County High School and the Osborne Academy Trust, which has run it since September 2017.

It states how students at the Seven Arches Road school have “high aspirations for themselves and each other” and they “work hard to achieve high levels of success”.

The report goes on to praise aspects the “caring environment” and resilience shown by pupils in the face of its large building projects.

“Many pupils proudly take up positions of responsibility,” the report adds. “Students in the Sixth Form make many positive contributions to school life, such as reading with younger pupils.”