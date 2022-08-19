'Delighted’: Brentwood students and teachers on A-level results 2022

Students at Brentwood School celebrating after receiving their results on August 18 - Credit: Brentwood School

Brentwood schools have been celebrating after students collected A-level results for the first exams sat in three years.

Nationally, overall A-level grades are down on 2020 and 2021, though they remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, the last time exams were sat.

Students at Brentwood School, in Middleton Lane, were among those collecting their grades on August 18.

Out of its 142 students, 55.2 per cent of the results achieved were graded A* or A.

This year was the first since 2019 that students sat exams - Credit: Brentwood School

Among those to have secured their preferred destination was Joanna Burgess, who, with an A* in classical civilisation, A* in Latin, and A in English literature, is off to Cambridge University to study classics.

Having been involved in opportunities at the school ranging from music and dance to creative writing, Joanna said: “I will miss the school community, there are so many people with so many different interests at Brentwood.”

Of the 15 BTEC extended diploma students, seven scored the equivalent of three A*s, and none less than an A A A equivalent.

Millie Stacey, who represented England U18s in the Independent Schools Football Association, was another success story at Brentwood School, achieving the top grades in her BTEC sport diploma enabling her to study sport management and coaching at Bath.

Headmaster Michael Bond said: “I’m delighted that so many are going to their first-choice destination, including top universities within and beyond the UK and degree apprenticeships.

Students at Brentwood School achieved A* to A in 55.2pc of their grades this year - Credit: Brentwood School

“I wish all our leavers the very best for the future and we look forward to hearing about the positive difference they will undoubtedly make in the years to come.”

At Becket Keys Church of England School, in Sawyers Hall Lane, there were also plenty of examples of students securing their first-choice places.

Ella Middleditch, after achieving two A* grades, one A grade and a B, is set to be studying English at Nottingham, while Rachel Allen will be heading to the University of East London to do 3D game art.

Becket Keys Church of England School students (from left to right) Katie Watson, Ella Middleditch, Abigail Catton and Megan Clements celebrating their results - Credit: Emer McNeela

Luke Benson, the school’s head boy, has accepted an apprenticeship with JP Morgan.

Headteacher Andy Scott-Evans said he wanted to offer his “warmest congratulations” to students receiving their results.

“No one sat GCSEs in 2020 and so this summer’s exams were the first external assessments these students have taken. It is a tremendous achievement, and we are very proud of them.”