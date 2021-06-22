Romford pupils, 13, qualify for next stage of national maths competition

Published: 12:59 PM June 22, 2021

The Bower Park Academy pupils qualified for the Junior Kangaroo - Credit: Bower Park Academy

Three Romford pupils have qualified for the next round of a “challenging” national mathematics competition.

The Bower Park Academy pupils gained gold awards in the UK Mathematics Trust (UKMT) Junior Mathematical Challenge, qualifying them for the Junior Kangaroo this month.

The 60-minute test, designed for students in Year 8 and below, encourages mathematical reasoning and precision of thought.

31 Bower Park Academy pupils received awards - Credit: Bower Park Academy

One of the gold winners, Darius Bologa, told this paper: “Last year I didn’t have much preparation but this year I began to revise and analyse the past papers.

“This proved to work as I had learnt quicker methods to solve the questions."

You may also want to watch:

Fellow winner Jaycie-Marie Carter, who would like to go into accounting, added: “I found the maths challenge much harder than normal maths tests, however it was nice to have a try at much harder, and I was pleasantly surprised to get this far in it.”

Classmate Millie Edgson said: “When I got gold, I was surprised and proud of myself.”

As well as the three gold awards, 15 Bower Park Academy pupils received silver and 13 gained bronze.

Maths teacher and lead practitioner, Pat Nadesan, said: “A huge well done to all those who took part, in particular to those who received awards.”