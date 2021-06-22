News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Education

Romford pupils, 13, qualify for next stage of national maths competition

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:59 PM June 22, 2021   
Bower Park Academy pupils

The Bower Park Academy pupils qualified for the Junior Kangaroo - Credit: Bower Park Academy

Three Romford pupils have qualified for the next round of a “challenging” national mathematics competition. 

The Bower Park Academy pupils gained gold awards in the UK Mathematics Trust (UKMT) Junior Mathematical Challenge, qualifying them for the Junior Kangaroo this month. 

The 60-minute test, designed for students in Year 8 and below, encourages mathematical reasoning and precision of thought. 

Bower Park Academy 2

31 Bower Park Academy pupils received awards - Credit: Bower Park Academy

One of the gold winners, Darius Bologa, told this paper: “Last year I didn’t have much preparation but this year I began to revise and analyse the past papers.  

“This proved to work as I had learnt quicker methods to solve the questions."

You may also want to watch:

Fellow winner Jaycie-Marie Carter, who would like to go into accounting, added: “I found the maths challenge much harder than normal maths tests, however it was nice to have a try at much harder, and I was pleasantly surprised to get this far in it.” 

Classmate Millie Edgson said: “When I got gold, I was surprised and proud of myself.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Romford
  2. 2 Ambulance stations to close and be replaced by single centre, LAS reveals
  3. 3 Heritage: Memories of Brentwood's open-air swimming pool
  1. 4 Man wanted in criminal damage investigation
  2. 5 Rainham gang members jailed for stealing 'over 130' vehicles
  3. 6 NHS staff to jump for free at Harold Hill trampolining park thank you event
  4. 7 Plans for 1,380 homes on Waterloo Estate granted after tight vote
  5. 8 Men to face charges after alleged Brentwood New Year's Eve rave
  6. 9 Former footballer raises awareness of prostate cancer in black men
  7. 10 Average Havering property price nearly £18k higher than last year

As well as the three gold awards, 15 Bower Park Academy pupils received silver and 13 gained bronze. 

Maths teacher and lead practitioner, Pat Nadesan, said: “A huge well done to all those who took part, in particular to those who received awards.” 

Education News
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alby Tebbutt planning investigation

Havering Council | Exclusive

Ex-councillor under investigation over Green Belt building works

Charles Thomson

person
Jacko and Babe

Obituary

Tributes paid to well-loved Romford market fruit-seller

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Lisa Meyer from Romford lost 4.5 stone with Weight Watchers

Romford woman tackles serious health issues by losing third of body weight

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Romford Town Gateway

Environment

Strategy is to tackle 'persistent problem' of abandoned trolleys in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus