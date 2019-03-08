Search

Benhurst Primary School pupils and staff thrilled as results of latest Ofsted inspection revealed

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 May 2019

Pupils from Benhurst Primary School enjoying World Book Day. Pupils from Year 4

Pupils from Benhurst Primary School enjoying World Book Day. Pupils from Year 4

An Elm Park primary school headteacher admitted he was “very pleased and incredibly proud” after his institution maintained its Good rating following an Ofsted inspection.

Benhurst Primary School in Benhurst Avenue was visited by Ofsted inspectors in March, and late last month was informed that the education watchdog had recognised it as a school that continues to provide a good quality of education.

To gather as much information as possible, inspectors observed a number of lessons and looked at examples of work from several year groups.

The views of 106 parents who responded to Ofsted's online ParentView survey were also taken into account.

A letter sent from inspector Maureen Okoye to headteacher David Denchfield is now available to read on the school's website, and congratulates the school on how its leaders “continued to drive improvement in each aspect of the school's work”.

Ms Okoye continued: “You are ambitious for the school and, together with the senior leadership team, you have fostered uncompromising determination for every child to succeed.

“Leaders model your high expectations for the staff and pupils.”

The inspection report also highlighted how well staff promoted the school's family ethos, and praised the way additional funding was put aside to support disadvantaged pupils – although this does need to become more consistent to merit the highest grade of Outstanding.

Responding to the report's findings, Mr Denchfield told the Recorder: “We are very pleased and incredibly proud of the report which speaks highly of our school.

“Whilst the letter is addressed to me as Headteacher, it is absolutely a team effort.

“Our children, staff, parents and governors have all contributed to the report's findings and should celebrate our success.

“In particular, we are proud that the report acknowledges our 'highly principled approach' and that we have an 'uncompromising determination for every child to succeed'.

“It was also lovely to read that the inspector saw 'exceptionally calm and purposeful' behaviour in lessons and that children's 'conduct was exemplary'.

“We were also proud the report acknowledged that our children 'appreciate and enjoy the family ethos of their school.

“We will use the report to reflect on our strengths and consider how we can further develop our school to ensure is the best it can be for everyone.”

