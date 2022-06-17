News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
‘Pattern of income and expenditure’ in Havering schools back to pre-pandemic levels

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:00 PM June 17, 2022
Almost 80per cent of pupils got their first choice of secondary school places in Havering. Picture:

The report states that the last year had seen 'a movement back towards the pre-pandemic patterns' - Credit: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire/PA Images

The amount spent on state schools in Havering has rebounded following the impacts of the pandemic, a new report details. 

Updates on the income and expenditure from schools maintained by Havering Council, provided to a schools funding forum on June 16, showed their net capital spend in 2021/22 was more than £160,000 less than in 2019/20. 

Expenditure had risen in some areas, with more money going towards the likes of agency supply staff, building maintenance and improvement and loan interest.

Income from lettings and facilities - largely breakfast and after-school club - were among those back above 2019/20 levels. 

The data also showed that, among the 41 primary and one SEND school under the jurisdiction of the local authority, just 11 are now in deficit. 

This is the same as the last financial year, but down from a high of 18 in 2019/20. 

The report, prepared by the principal finance officer for schools Nick Carter, described how the pandemic had continued to have a “marked impact on the pattern of income and expenditure” in 2020/21, but the last year had seen “a movement back towards the pre-pandemic patterns”. 
 

