How to get the most out of your child's secondary school Open Evening

Children should attend the Open Evening with parents, so they can also see the school and ask questions. Photo Credit: www.carmeljane.co.uk Archant

As the dust settles from the back to school rush, year six pupils and their parents begin to look to the next year ahead and getting prepared for secondary school. Drapers' Academy is also preparing, kicking off with their school Open Evening for next year's Year 7's.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Principal, Mr. Darren Luckhurst will welcome parents and pupils to the open evenign with his speech at 6.15pm and 7.15 pm. Photo Credit: www.carmeljane.co,uk Principal, Mr. Darren Luckhurst will welcome parents and pupils to the open evenign with his speech at 6.15pm and 7.15 pm. Photo Credit: www.carmeljane.co,uk

Mrs Monk, the Academy's vice principal shares some tips on how to get the most from your child's secondary school Open Evening and what you need to know to help you pick the best school for them.

1. The event is for you and your child - so bring them along

"We encourage children to attend the Open Evening with parents, so they can also see the school and ask questions," Mrs Monk stated. "It's important for them to be involved in choosing which secondary school they want to go to next year."

Speaking with teachers is a good way to understand what your child will be learning during their time at school. Photo Credit: www.carmeljane.co.uk. Speaking with teachers is a good way to understand what your child will be learning during their time at school. Photo Credit: www.carmeljane.co.uk.

It can be a good way for you to gauge their reactions, and it can be reassuring to see children's enthusiasm for their new school environment with their friends.

2. Speak with teachers and ask questions at the principal's welcome talk

Open Evenings are designed to give parents and prospective pupils a glance at secondary school life. Speaking with teachers is a good way to understand what your child will be learning during their time at school.

"At the Open Evening, faculties and course leaders will set up displays for parents and pupils to view and interact with. The principal will welcome parents to the evening and introduce them to the life and community at Drapers' Academy. His address will run at 6.15pm and 7.15 pm," Mrs Monk added.

3. Make use of the volunteer students, ask them questions

Schools ask students to volunteer for a reason - so you can access a first-hand account of what school is like for them. Encourage your child to talk to the pupils and ask what has changed for them since they joined in year seven.

"At the Academy we want everyone to feel a part of something inspirational. We create an environment where pupils are proud of their achievements, can work hard, support each other and enjoy learning," Mrs Monk enthused.

4. Learn about the school's OFSTED rating and what they are doing to improve

Do not be scared to ask about the school's OFSTED report and find out how it is performing compared to other secondary schools in your catchment area. It is good to hear how they are working to make the school better.

"We are due another visit from OFSTED this term and are confident will we improve on our last inspection. In recent years we've been dedicated to improving the school and will continue to do so," said Mrs Monk.

5. Find out how the school will help your child prepare for what comes next

Find out what the school will do for your child over the next five years, how they will start to form them into a young adult ready for life after school.

"We run extra-curricular activities and clubs for pupils to boost their confidence and develop their social and team-building skills. When it comes to GCSE's the Academy performs well, and we run additional lessons and revision sessions to ensure pupils have all the help they need to succeed," Mrs Monk explained.

Pupils of Drapers' Academy can go on to study at Drapers' Academy Sixth Form and remain within the Harold Hill community. If they achieve the required grades in the Sixth Form, they will also be guaranteed a place at the Queen Mary University of London.

Drapers' Academy

Drapers' achieved Academy status in 2010 and has since formed a Multi-Academy Trust for local primary schools. "Our goal is to raise pupils' aspirations, enhance their academic achievements and improve their chances of leading a fulfilling life," added Mrs Monk.

The Open Evening will be hosted at Drapers' Academy, Settle Road, Harold Hill, Romford on Tuesday 24th September. The evening commences at 6.00pm with an 8.30pm finish. There's no need to book you can simply show up.

For more information visit www.drapersacademy.com. If you have any questions call 01708 371331 or email admin@drapersacademy.com.