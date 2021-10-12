New City College recognises students with awards ceremony
- Credit: New City College
New City College (NCC) has recognised the achievements of its students with an awards night at a top London hotel.
The current crop gathered at the Leonardo Royal London City hotel last Wednesday (October 6) for this year's Student Achievement Awards ceremony.
Some 350 guests – alongside almost 750 watching online – were treated to an inspiring evening centred around themes such as "be yourself" and "be proud of who you are".
The special guest was Havering College alumni Charles Babalola, now an actor known for his roles in Black Mirror, The Legend of Tarzan and fantasy movie Gretel and Hansel.
Charles gave a rousing speech before presenting the night's awards, which were hosted by current students Nya Tomlin and Kian Crowley.
Among the winners were Sam Mellows and Asmaa Foudal of Havering Sixth Form and Havering Ardleigh Green respectively.
Sam won the group principal's award for outstanding achievement, while Asmaa won the group principal's award for contribution to college life.
Also rewarded was Havering Ardleigh Green student Kurt Vann, who was declared apprentice of the year.
NCC principals Alison Arnaud, Janet Smith and Narzny Khan read out glowing testimonials to the winning students, of which there were 14 in total.
The ceremony also offered entertainment, as the performing arts students gave two performances and professional magician Jake Banfield showed off his skills.
NCC chief executive and group principal Gerry McDonald said: "We are immensely proud of all of them. Many will be moving or have moved on to new chapters in their lives and we wish them every success in their next steps.
"I want to pay tribute to my teaching and support staff colleagues who have helped them to reach such high standards of progress and achievement.”
The other winners:
Brook Croker – 14-16 student of the year
Daniella Howell – A Level accounting and business student of the year
Klaudija Lukosiunaite – A Level art and design student of the year
Owen Corcoran – A Level film studies student of the year
Ella Goodspeed – A Level performing arts student of the year
Anas Essaid – Construction student of the year
Spencer Batchelor – Engineering student of the year
Skye Templeton – (Havering Ardleigh Green) hairdressing student of the year
Luke Edwards – Music student of the year
Bethany Lockwood – Public services student of the year
Apple-Jane Hayward – (Havering Sixth Form) sport student of the year