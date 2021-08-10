News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
A Level results 2021: How will results be graded

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 AM August 10, 2021   
Undated file photo of students sitting an exam. Tens of thousands of students in England will receiv

Students will be given A Level grades determined by teachers. - Credit: PA

Today marks results day for AS and A Level students, but after a year of unprecedented events the grading has once again been determined by teachers.  

Back in February the Department for Education (DFE) said that every student will “have the right to appeal their grade", and the earlier results date of August 10 - moved forward from the week of August 23 - allows additional time for appeals to be completed.  

According to the DfE students will be assessed only on what they were taught, not what they have missed.  

It confirmed that a “robust process” was in place to support teachers in determining grades.  

Ofqual’s interim chief regulator Simon Lebus said: “The aim is to make it no harder overall for this year’s students to receive a particular grade than students in other years.” 

If students believe their grade is wrong they can ask their centre to submit an appeal to the exam board on their behalf.  

