A-level results: St Edward's Academy's headteacher delighted with students who 'worked so hard' for top grades

PUBLISHED: 10:49 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 15 August 2019

Headteacher Jodie Hassan with St Edward's Academy student Shiloni Osuchukwu.

Headteacher Jodie Hassan with St Edward's Academy student Shiloni Osuchukwu.

St Edward's Academy

Students are celebrating their successes at St Edward's Academy in Romford this morning, including one who is deciding whether to go to Cambridge University.

St Edward's Academy student Mason Scott.St Edward's Academy student Mason Scott.

Notable success stories include Sam Brown, Rachel Higgins, Jason Quang, Mason Scott and Aaron Stevens who all achieved AAA or AAB in their A-levels.

Shiloni Osuchukwu also achieved AAA in politics, religious studies and sociology and is now weighing up whether she should take up the offer at Nottingham University or go to Cambridge to study law.

Other students who achieved the results they wanted are Joe Walker who will be going to Durham on a scholarship as one of Britain's rising stars in international table tennis, Yolanda Bruce, who will be studying criminal justice at the University of Hertfordshire and Naomi Ssempa who will be going to Kent to study history.

St Edward's Academy student Aaron Stevens with his mum (left) and headteacher Jodie Hassan.St Edward's Academy student Aaron Stevens with his mum (left) and headteacher Jodie Hassan.

More than a quarter of students at the academy achieved an A grade or above in maths and 100per cent achieved an A or A* in fine art.

Headteacher Jodie Hassan "I am so proud of all our students.

"They worked so hard to achieve these results and I'm overjoyed that they will now be able to celebrate before moving on to the universities of their choice."

