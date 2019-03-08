Search

A-level results: The Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls' results are 'the best in the school's history'

PUBLISHED: 09:58 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 15 August 2019

Christabel Ogunleye at Frances Bardsley Academy said she was so shocked when she saw that she had achieved two Bs and a C. Picture: April Roach

Christabel Ogunleye at Frances Bardsley Academy said she was so shocked when she saw that she had achieved two Bs and a C. Picture: April Roach

April Roach

There has been tears of joy at The Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls this morning as students find out their A-level results.

Frances Bardsley srtudent Josie Binder. Picture: April RoachFrances Bardsley srtudent Josie Binder. Picture: April Roach

Phoebe Madden, 18, achieved AAA and is looking forward to studying media at Leicester University.

She said: "I'm in shock, I wasn't expected it. I didn't think that I was going to get these results."

Josie Binder, 18, from Romford, said the wait was "nerve wracking" but felt relief when she found out she got BBB.

Frances Bardsley students Phoebe Madden and Myah Humphries. Picture: April RoachFrances Bardsley students Phoebe Madden and Myah Humphries. Picture: April Roach

She has an unconditional offer to study psychology with clinical psychology at Lincoln. Myah Humphries still has to decide between going to Loughborough University or London to do a job in investment after achieving AAB in her results and Christabel Ogunleye was in tears when she found out she got BBC.

She said: "I kept on getting Gs and Es all year and I felt like the exams went so badly. So I'm just so shocked that I got BBC." Joint headteacher Mr Turrell said: "The results are really good - the best in the school's history. "55per cent are A*-B and 100pc were A*-E. That's up on last year so we're really pleased. "The girls have done phenomenally well. "It's their hard work and the hard work of the staff that has led to these results. It's a fantastic achievement. "One girl achieved two A* and two As."

