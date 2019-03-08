Search

A-level results: Lots of smiling faces at The Campion School as they celebrate successes

PUBLISHED: 11:44 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 15 August 2019

Gabriella Cantwell and Jonathan McAulay at the A levels results day at Campion School in Hornchurch. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Gabriella Cantwell and Jonathan McAulay at the A levels results day at Campion School in Hornchurch. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

The Campion School has seen an overall increase in A*-B grades for this year's A-level results.

Dominic Chaplin and Lorcan Furlong at A-level results day at Campion School in Hornchurch. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

A total of 23per cent of students at the Hornchurch school achieved A*-A, 55pc got A*-B and 81pc got A*-C.

The school saw an overall 7pc increase of A*-B grades compared to last year's performance.

More than 75pc of grades were A* for maths as well and all students in further maths A-level were at the same standard.

Headmaster Mr Williams said: "All credit must go to the hardworking and dedicated students and staff who have worked so enthusiastically to achieve these grades.

A number of students have exceeded expectations and achieved some notable results and I know that they are over the moon in gaining their first offer at university.

"We are also extremely pleased for our BTEC students who have done very well this year.

"Again, the changes in the specification and the introduction of exams as part of the course have created some extra pressures but students and staff have coped very well.

"At a time when there is so much change to A-level and GCSE exams, it really is encouraging to see what can be achieved through hard work and determination and I want to congratulate all our staff and students for their individual and collective success."

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford mum's challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Family pay tribute to 'loving' Romford man killed after 'heavy object' falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

'No fire alarms, no sprinklers... It's a miracle no one died': Residents claim Romford block devastated by fire had no working safety measures

The entire roof of the block of flats in Raven Close was destroyed by fire. Picture: Submitted

