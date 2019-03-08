A-level results: Lots of smiling faces at The Campion School as they celebrate successes

Gabriella Cantwell and Jonathan McAulay at the A levels results day at Campion School in Hornchurch. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

The Campion School has seen an overall increase in A*-B grades for this year's A-level results.

Dominic Chaplin and Lorcan Furlong at A-level results day at Campion School in Hornchurch. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Dominic Chaplin and Lorcan Furlong at A-level results day at Campion School in Hornchurch. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

A total of 23per cent of students at the Hornchurch school achieved A*-A, 55pc got A*-B and 81pc got A*-C.

The school saw an overall 7pc increase of A*-B grades compared to last year's performance.

More than 75pc of grades were A* for maths as well and all students in further maths A-level were at the same standard.

Headmaster Mr Williams said: "All credit must go to the hardworking and dedicated students and staff who have worked so enthusiastically to achieve these grades.

A number of students have exceeded expectations and achieved some notable results and I know that they are over the moon in gaining their first offer at university.

"We are also extremely pleased for our BTEC students who have done very well this year.

"Again, the changes in the specification and the introduction of exams as part of the course have created some extra pressures but students and staff have coped very well.

"At a time when there is so much change to A-level and GCSE exams, it really is encouraging to see what can be achieved through hard work and determination and I want to congratulate all our staff and students for their individual and collective success."