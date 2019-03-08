A-level results: Lots of smiling faces at The Campion School as they celebrate successes
PUBLISHED: 11:44 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 15 August 2019
Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com
The Campion School has seen an overall increase in A*-B grades for this year's A-level results.
A total of 23per cent of students at the Hornchurch school achieved A*-A, 55pc got A*-B and 81pc got A*-C.
The school saw an overall 7pc increase of A*-B grades compared to last year's performance.
More than 75pc of grades were A* for maths as well and all students in further maths A-level were at the same standard.
You may also want to watch:
Headmaster Mr Williams said: "All credit must go to the hardworking and dedicated students and staff who have worked so enthusiastically to achieve these grades.
A number of students have exceeded expectations and achieved some notable results and I know that they are over the moon in gaining their first offer at university.
"We are also extremely pleased for our BTEC students who have done very well this year.
"Again, the changes in the specification and the introduction of exams as part of the course have created some extra pressures but students and staff have coped very well.
"At a time when there is so much change to A-level and GCSE exams, it really is encouraging to see what can be achieved through hard work and determination and I want to congratulate all our staff and students for their individual and collective success."