A-level results: 83% of Drapers' Academy students secure university places

PUBLISHED: 11:11 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 15 August 2019

Drapers' Academy students Jacob Dean, Feranmi Babajide and Anthony Nash.

Drapers' Academy

More than 80per cent of students at Drapers' Academy in Harold Hill have secured their places at university after finding out their results this morning.

The 83pc who will be continuing their education will be studying a range of subjects including agriculture, architecture, computer science, law, nursing and pharmacy.

Student Jacob Dean achieved an A* in history, an A in psychology and a B in drama and has decided to take a gap year while he decides what degree he wishes to complete.

Feranmi Babajide has been at Drapers' Academy since Year 7 and gained an A* in her EPQ (Extended Project Qualification), A in history, a B in English literature and a C in politics.

Feranmi also won The Shine School Media Award for a magazine she developed and edited with the sixth formers at the academy.

She is going on to study modern history and politics at Southampton University.

Principal Darren Luckhurst said: "I'd like to congratulate our students on the many successes with their A-level results.

"This years' Year 13 have been wonderful ambassadors for the school and I am so pleased that many of them have secured their first choice places at University.

"This has come after two years of dedicated study, following some demanding A-level courses.

"A-levels are as tough as they have ever been and I am pleased to see some of our students achieving A* and A grades.

"Although the vast majority will be starting at university, the landscape is changing and I am delighted all other students have secured credible apprenticeships or a place in employment.

"On behalf of our Year 13 students I thank our wonderful teachers who have dedicated so much of their time to ensure their students' success."

