A-level results: Headteacher at Upminster's Sacred Heart of Mary 'absolutely thrilled' with school's performance
PUBLISHED: 15:13 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 15 August 2019
Archant
Staff and students at Sacred Heart of Mary School in Upminster have been left "absolutely thrilled" with their A-level results this year.
Caitlin Houseago and Georgina King both managed A*AA in their A-levels. Picutre: Sacred Heart of Mary
The all-girls' school in St Mary's Lane recorded 30pc A*-A grades, 61pc A*-B grades and 84pc A*-C grades.
You may also want to watch:
Students Caitlin Houseago and Georgina King were both delighted with their A*AA hauls, while Kimberley Montague had her family with her to mark the remarkable triple A*s she managed.
Headteacher Kim O'Neill told the Recorder: "We are absolutely thrilled that our girls did so well.
"It's testament to their hard work as well as the fabulous support they had from their teachers who relentlessly go the extra mile for them."