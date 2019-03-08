A-level results: Headteacher at Upminster's Sacred Heart of Mary 'absolutely thrilled' with school's performance

Kimberley Montague with her family celebrating her three A*s in Biology Chemistry and Maths. Picutre: Sacred Heart of Mary Archant

Staff and students at Sacred Heart of Mary School in Upminster have been left "absolutely thrilled" with their A-level results this year.

Caitlin Houseago and Georgina King both managed A*AA in their A-levels. Picutre: Sacred Heart of Mary Caitlin Houseago and Georgina King both managed A*AA in their A-levels. Picutre: Sacred Heart of Mary

The all-girls' school in St Mary's Lane recorded 30pc A*-A grades, 61pc A*-B grades and 84pc A*-C grades.

Students Caitlin Houseago and Georgina King were both delighted with their A*AA hauls, while Kimberley Montague had her family with her to mark the remarkable triple A*s she managed.

Headteacher Kim O'Neill told the Recorder: "We are absolutely thrilled that our girls did so well.

"It's testament to their hard work as well as the fabulous support they had from their teachers who relentlessly go the extra mile for them."