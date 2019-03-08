Search

A-level results: Havering Sixth Form College achieves 95% overall pass rate

PUBLISHED: 09:41 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 15 August 2019

Havering Sixth Form College. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Sixth Form College. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

The principal of Havering Sixth Form College says he is "very proud" as students achieved a 95per cent overall pass rate with more than 100 students getting A*-As.

Students at the college in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch, are celebrating their A-level results this morning with 117 students achieving A*-A, 419 receiving grades A*-B and 876 being awarded A*-C.

A 100pc pass rate was also achieved in many courses with almost all attaining pass rates in excess of 93pc.

Students achieved fantastic results on many courses, including chemistry, computer science, Spanish, as well as textiles, photography and graphics.

Principal Paul Wakeling said: "At Havering Sixth Form, we are expecting that around 700 students will again progress to university, and that our students' progression to Russell Group universities will be good.

"A significant number of students will be embarking on superb employment opportunities maintaining our record on achieving high quality destinations for all of our students.

"I am very proud of this achievement for both our students and staff.

"It will contribute towards our mission to be recognised regionally and nationally, as a centre of excellence for high quality education, social inclusion and outstanding progression.

"Havering Colleges welcomes students of all abilities and offers a very broad curriculum including 35 A Levels and courses at every level with a wide and growing range of enrichments and work-related opportunities - and we are pleased that we enjoy success across that broad offer."

