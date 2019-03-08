Search

A-level results: Coopers' Company and Coborn School in Upminster celebrates Sixth Form students' successes

PUBLISHED: 12:49 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 15 August 2019

Abidemi Adeshina, Andrew Nadu, Nathan Bright, Mason Hyde, Hannah Obie, Isobel McDonach and Robin Newby at Coopers Company and Coborn School in Upminster. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

There were plenty of smiles and happy phone calls to parents and the Coopers' Company and Coborn School in Upminster this A-level results day.

The school's theatre was packed out as young scholars discovered the outcome of hard work over the last two years.

Students recorded 64pc A*-B grades with 30pc of all grades standing at A*-A.

Six students are expected to go to Oxford or Cambridge next year/

Robert Bell, deputy headteacher, said: "We are immensely proud of the year group who have achieved a remarkable set of results.

"The headline data speaks for itself and there have been countless stories of success today in terms of progression to university, work placements and apprenticeships.

"It really is a team effort and testament to the hard work from the students, but also the amazing support they have received from our staff and their parents.

"The biggest measure of success, however, is that every student leaves the school full of character, opportunity and appreciates the value of our ethos of 'Love as Brethren' - after today, I feel we have certainly achieved that!"

Speaking directly to some of the St Mary's Lane school's highest achievers in her office on Thursday morning, headteacher Sue Hay said: "I am absolutely amazed at the hard work you have all put in and you should all be very proud of yourselves today.

"You have all contributed to our community in so many ways, and you have all coped with the pressure of these exams - having to sit so many in such a short space of time - remarkably well.

"You all truly embody the values of Love as Brethren [the school's motto].

"I am sure you are all going to go on to achieve amazing things - please do keep in touch."

Nathan Bright got 4 A*s and is now off to Loughborough University.

Nathan told the Recorder he was "absolutely buzzing" after opening his results and couldn't wait to start university.

