This is the biggest challenge the Romford Recorder has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it

PUBLISHED: 16:23 21 May 2020

Lindsay Jones, editor.

Archant

Dear reader

Have you heard the phrase “news desert”? It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

I’m determined that Havering will never become a news desert - and I need your help to stop it happening.

That’s why I’m asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why am I asking this now?

More of you are reading the Recorder than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

You may also want to watch:

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

In recent years, the Romford Recorder has helped the hundreds of residents in Private Sector Leasing who feared they would have to move out of the borough or be made homeless following a review by the council. We have helped raise money for First Step, Hornchurch, and we ran a campaign with Mind to raise awareness of mental health issues and to encourage businesses to pledge to remove the stigma of mental illness.

In recent weeks we’ve kept you up to date with how the coronavirus has affected the borough and the great work that Havering businesses, volunteers, carers and NHS staff are doing to help us all.

So please help us with a contribution to supporting local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure Havering does not become a news desert.

Thank you

Lindsay Jones, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

