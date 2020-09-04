Search

Advanced search

Eat Out to Help Out: Where in east London the most meals were eaten

PUBLISHED: 15:42 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 04 September 2020

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Londoners ate more than eight million meals last month as part of the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme, the Treasury has said as it worked out the number by parliamentary constituency.

A massive 269,000 meals were claimed for in Poplar and Limehouse, followed by 246,000 in West Ham, 235,000 in Bethnal Green and Bow, and 215,000 in East Ham.

Bethnal Green and Bow had the highest number of registered restaurants in east London - 378. Dagenham and Rainham had the lowest - 26. It also had the lowest number of meals claimed for - 19,000.

Of Havering’s three constituencies, the highest number of Eat Out meals were in Romford - 51,000 - followed closely by Hornchurch and Upminster with 47,000

Of Redbridge’s four constituencies, the most Eat Out meals were eaten in Ilford South - 201,000.

Initial figures have revealed that restaurant bookings nationwide surged as a result of the stimulus programme designed to boost the hospitality sector after it was hammered by the enforced closure of pubs, restaurants and cafes.

You may also want to watch:

Diners received a state-backed 50 per cent discount on meals and soft drinks up to £10 each between Mondays and Wednesdays in August.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak hailed the programme as a “success”.

He said: “From the get-go our mission has been to protect jobs, and to do this we needed to be creative, brave and try things that no government has ever done before.

“I want to thank everyone, from restaurant owners to waiters, chefs and diners, for embracing it and helping drive our economic recovery.

“The scheme is just one part of our plan for jobs and we will continue to protect, support and create jobs to ensure we come back stronger as a nation.”

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said: “The Eat Out To Help Out scheme has been a great success for hospitality.

“Our members have reported very strong bookings throughout August at a time when the sector really needed a boost.

“It has helped provide a lift in consumer confidence which is going to be key for hospitality businesses as they look to reopen and help rebuild the economy.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Collier Row sweet shop launches accompanied by Towie and Love Island stars

Inside the new Mr P's CornerShop. Picture: Brett Cove

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

How Romford prepared for the Blitz

The Brewery, Romford, was hit by rockets in December 1940. Picture: Brian Evans

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Collier Row sweet shop launches accompanied by Towie and Love Island stars

Inside the new Mr P's CornerShop. Picture: Brett Cove

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

How Romford prepared for the Blitz

The Brewery, Romford, was hit by rockets in December 1940. Picture: Brian Evans

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Dagenham boss McMahon pleased with Urchins result

Paul McCallum of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge seal narrow victory over neighbours Hornchurch

Paul McCallum of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

West Ham end pre-season with disappointing Bournemouth defeat

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to players during the drinks break

Essex Eagles beaten after Bell-Drummond blitz in Blast

Essex Eagles captain Simon Harmer (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

How Romford prepared for the Blitz

The Brewery, Romford, was hit by rockets in December 1940. Picture: Brian Evans