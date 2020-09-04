Eat Out to Help Out: Where in east London the most meals were eaten

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Londoners ate more than eight million meals last month as part of the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme, the Treasury has said as it worked out the number by parliamentary constituency.

A massive 269,000 meals were claimed for in Poplar and Limehouse, followed by 246,000 in West Ham, 235,000 in Bethnal Green and Bow, and 215,000 in East Ham.

Bethnal Green and Bow had the highest number of registered restaurants in east London - 378. Dagenham and Rainham had the lowest - 26. It also had the lowest number of meals claimed for - 19,000.

Of Havering’s three constituencies, the highest number of Eat Out meals were in Romford - 51,000 - followed closely by Hornchurch and Upminster with 47,000

Of Redbridge’s four constituencies, the most Eat Out meals were eaten in Ilford South - 201,000.

Initial figures have revealed that restaurant bookings nationwide surged as a result of the stimulus programme designed to boost the hospitality sector after it was hammered by the enforced closure of pubs, restaurants and cafes.

Diners received a state-backed 50 per cent discount on meals and soft drinks up to £10 each between Mondays and Wednesdays in August.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak hailed the programme as a “success”.

He said: “From the get-go our mission has been to protect jobs, and to do this we needed to be creative, brave and try things that no government has ever done before.

“I want to thank everyone, from restaurant owners to waiters, chefs and diners, for embracing it and helping drive our economic recovery.

“The scheme is just one part of our plan for jobs and we will continue to protect, support and create jobs to ensure we come back stronger as a nation.”

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said: “The Eat Out To Help Out scheme has been a great success for hospitality.

“Our members have reported very strong bookings throughout August at a time when the sector really needed a boost.

“It has helped provide a lift in consumer confidence which is going to be key for hospitality businesses as they look to reopen and help rebuild the economy.”