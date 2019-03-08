Festive Easter and St George's Day events coming to Romford Market

Picture: Havering Council

Residents can look forward to a double helping of entertainment at Romford Market with various Easter and Saint George’s Day festivities planned for this month.

Picture: Havering Council

The Easter fun begins on Saturday, April 20 at 11am with an Easter Egg Hunt amongst the market stalls, face-painting, traditional teacup fairground rides and visits from Peter Rabbit and The Three Little Pigs characters.

Four days later, Romford Market will be celebrating St George's Day with medieval musicians, a traditional East End knees-up with Cockney entertainer Harmonica Lewinsky, a craft tent for children and a life-sized animated dragon at the event on Wednesday, April 24.

“Romford Market is at the heart of our borough's history and this month there will two great opportunities to be part of that history and tradition,” said the leader of Havering Council, councillor Damian White.

“Easter and the St. George's Day celebrations are two of the busiest days on the market.

“The events create a wonderful scene and I know I'm not the only one who's looking forward to them.”

The St George's Day celebration will run from 11am to 3.30pm and will also feature a traditional Punch and July puppet show and a caricaturist.