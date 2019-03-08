Gidea Park Cricket Club to host celebrity cricket match for charity to celebrate Eastenders star's 80th birthday

An Eastenders star is getting ready to celebrate his 80th birthday with a star-studded charity cricket match raising money for Essex's only children's hospice.

Little Havens Hospice is organising the celebrity cricket match at Gidea Park cricket club in Main Road, Romford, on September 22 to raise money for families across Essex and surrounding London boroughs, and also to help patron Rudolph Walker celebrate his 80th birthday.

Rudolph, best known for his roles in Love Thy Neighbour and as EastEnders' Patrick Truman has been patron of the charity for many years.

So when Little Havens workers heard he had a big birthday coming up, they wanted to celebrate it with him.

Now they are hoping the community will come along to help them do just that and raise money for the charity - and also Rudolph's own charity The Rudolph Walker Foundation.

Gates open at 11am and spectators are being asked for a donation on entry to watch the T20 cricket match featuring celebrities from the world of TV, sport and entertainment.

There are also a limited number of tickets for a mid-match buffet tea with Rudolph and the other players for £20 per person.

Or for £125 any budding Ben Stokes, Rory Burns or Jofra Archers can join the team and play alongside ex-England and international cricketers as well as stars of the screen.

Star players, subject to availability, include: Matthew Hoggard, Clive Lloyd, Steve McFadden, Jonnie Irwin, Chris Cowdrey, Ricky Champ, Tony Clay, Cliff Parisi, Perry Fenwick, Scott Maslen.

A lifelong fan of cricket, Rudolph said: "I am really looking forward to celebrating my milestone birthday enjoying a sport that I have loved since I was a young boy while also helping raise money for two charities that are close to my heart.

"I am really happy that some of my fellow EastEnders will be joining me and that I will get a chance to meet some cricketing legends.

"However, the best birthday present I could ask for is for lots of people come along and help me to raise not just the roof for my birthday but lots of money for charity."

To find out more about the match, including how you can play on the day or join Rudolph and his co-stars for afternoon tea please visit www.havenshospices.org.uk/cricketmatch.