EastEnders' star June Brown honoured in Romford mural
- Credit: Gnasher
A huge mural has been unveiled in Romford to honour iconic EastEnders actress June Brown, who recently passed away at the age of 95.
The television stalwart, who played Dot Cotton in the BBC soap for more than 30 years, passed away at her home last Sunday (April 3).
Her much-loved EastEnders character was known for chain-smoking, gossiping and a motherly attitude.
June took on the role in 1985, making her one of the longest-serving characters on the show.
The mural of June can be found on Moray Way in Rise Park. It was painted by artist Gnasher on April 6.
This memorial is one of a countless number of tributes paid to the beloved star.
Fellow EastEnders actress Lacey Turner, who played Stacey Slater on the long-running soap, said on BBC Breakfast: “She wasn’t like Dot so much at all. She really had a great sense of humour, she was incredibly witty and she was so young at heart.
Most Read
- 1 Headteacher: Special needs academy took in too many kids 'for the money'
- 2 Major 972-home development on former Romford Ice Rink approved by committee, despite reservations
- 3 'Appalling': Backlash after only half of Rainham road resurfaced
- 4 Four top-rated brunch spots in Havering, according to Tripadvisor
- 5 'The smell is horrendous': Rainham estate's car park hit by fly-tippers
- 6 'Things keep changing': Full store opening of Aklu Plaza suffers further delays
- 7 Security patrols upped after fireworks set off in Hornchurch park
- 8 Last minute flurry sees Havering Council pay out £130k more in Omicron grants than initially allocated
- 9 Hornchurch couple 'elevated nostalgic favourite food’ to create Nugs
- 10 Jailed: 12 east London offenders put behind bars in March
“She knew everything. She was just full of knowledge."