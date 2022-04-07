A huge mural has been unveiled in Romford to honour iconic EastEnders actress June Brown, who recently passed away at the age of 95.

The television stalwart, who played Dot Cotton in the BBC soap for more than 30 years, passed away at her home last Sunday (April 3).

Her much-loved EastEnders character was known for chain-smoking, gossiping and a motherly attitude.

June took on the role in 1985, making her one of the longest-serving characters on the show.

The mural of June can be found on Moray Way in Rise Park. It was painted by artist Gnasher on April 6.

This memorial is one of a countless number of tributes paid to the beloved star.

1/3“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night. There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten... pic.twitter.com/7OYtHJiIUb — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) April 4, 2022

Fellow EastEnders actress Lacey Turner, who played Stacey Slater on the long-running soap, said on BBC Breakfast: “She wasn’t like Dot so much at all. She really had a great sense of humour, she was incredibly witty and she was so young at heart.

“She knew everything. She was just full of knowledge."