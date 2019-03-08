Search

East Area Command police officers launch Christmas Tree Appeal 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 November 2019

East Area Command police officer Fay Rapling. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

East Area Command police officers are appealing for donations for this year's Christmas Tree Appeal which aims to support children in need.

The Metropolitan Police Service has launched its annual Christmas Tree Appeal which sees officers collect donations and gifts for children living in poverty.

From youngsters aged one week to 17-years-old, the gifts will go towards children in foster care, residential care homes, children in refuges, hospitals and young people from low-income families.

East Area Command officer Fay Rapling told the Recorder: "Here in the east area Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham, we require just short of 3000 presents.

"I believe we have the highest amount of needy children across the Metropolitan Police Service."

This year's charity is The Childhood Trust, an organisation that focuses on helping the most vulnerable and disadvantaged children in London.

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick added: "Each year our annual Christmas Tree Appeal ensures that thousands of children across London receive gifts they may not have otherwise.

"The generosity and goodwill of our own officers, staff and fellow Londoners who donate money and buy gifts grows and grows each year.

"We are hoping that this year will be our biggest year to date and even more children benefit as a result of this wonderful cause."

Visit met.police.uk/christmastree to make a donation.

