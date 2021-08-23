Hospitality Day 2021: Vote for your favourite east London venues

Published: 11:56 AM August 23, 2021

Simon Robdrup pulling a pint at The Optimist Tavern in Upminster. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

With National Hospitality Day fast approaching next month, we are asking readers to name their 'hospitality heroes' in east London.

Whether it be your favourite pub, restaurant, hotel or cafe, this paper wants to hear your nominations.

The day is taking place on September 18 and aims to encourage people to support their local venues in a sector that has been hit hard by the Covid pandemic.

Money generated by National Hospitality Day will be divided between four charities - the Drinks Trust, Hospitality Action, the Licensed Trade Charity, and Springboard.

They offer help to the people and businesses behind hospitality across the country.

Your responses to our below survey will be used to create a shortlist for a further vote to find out the region's most popular venues.