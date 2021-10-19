East London MPs back There With You This Winter campaign

Published: 11:00 AM October 19, 2021 Updated: 11:03 AM October 19, 2021

MPs across east London have thrown their weight behind this newspaper's campaign to offer support for those facing fuel poverty.

We launched the There With You This Winter campaign earlier this month as we bid to stand by readers in financial difficulty as the days and nights draw colder.

Our initiative has been backed by politicians from both sides of the House of Commons.

Wes Streeting, Labour's shadow child poverty secretary and Ilford North MP, said: "I’m pleased to support the excellent There with You This Winter campaign.

"Unfortunately, the steep rise in fuel bills means that many more families will be experiencing fuel poverty this winter, and many for the first time.

"This campaign offers some great tips and support to help get people through the winter."

Conservative MP for Romford, Andrew Rosindell, added: "There is no denying that this winter will be difficult for many as a result of steep increases in gas prices eating into incomes for families and individuals across Romford.

"I fully support Archant's campaign to raise awareness of fuel poverty and to offer practical solutions to make life a little easier."

Labour's Jon Cruddas described fuel poverty as a "real and growing" issue for thousands of his Dagenham and Rainham constituents.

"People will be really squeezed this winter and many families will really struggle", he said.

"I therefore applaud Archant for not just raising awareness but offering advice and promoting solutions for residents and charities. This is vital work."

West Ham MP Lyn Brown also welcomed the campaign, adding: "We must do everything we can to support one another through the difficult winter to come."

During There With You This Winter, this paper will profile charities and organisations offering practical advice, outline solutions to cut energy costs and signpost essential nationwide services as well as other awareness-raising articles.

Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse, Apsana Begum, said: “Many have had their household incomes hit significantly by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Despite a worldwide pinch on energy prices, there is no reason why anybody should go cold this winter.”

