All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Remember, remember the fifth of November for gunpowder, treason and plot... And an amazing fireworks display or three!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here is our list of some of the biggest and best displays in east London. Enjoy!

BARKING AND DAGENHAM

Crowlands Golf Centre Fireworks Display 2019

Where: Crowlands Golf Centre, Crowlands Heath, Wood Lane, Dagenham, RM8 1JX.

When: Saturday November 2, from 5.30pm.

A family event including a barbecue, music and a fully licensed bar. Ticket-only event.

Contact: 0208 9847373 to book tickets.

Fireworks and House of Horror Zombie Run

Where: Barking Rugby Club, Gale Street, Dagenham, RM9 4TX.

When: Saturday November 2, doors open at 7pm, firework display at 9.30pm.

Suitable for all ages, with a Children's Entertainer in the hall for any not wanting to participate in the House of Horrors. Tickets must be purchased in advance from the club: £10 for adults, £7 for children, £30 for a family of four.

Contact: 0208 5957324

NEWHAM

Newham Fireworks Night

Where: Silvertown Quays, Royal Docks, E16 2BU (off North Woolwich Road).

When: Saturday November 2, gates open at 5.30pm.

The theme is the Moon Landing to mark the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. The event will include children's funfair rides, food stalls, a bar selling mulled wine (and other drinks) and HEART FM's DJ Roberto. FREE.

HAVERING

Coopers' Coborn School Annual Fireworks Display

Where: Coopers' Coborn School, St Mary's Lane, Upminster, RM14 3HS.

When: Saturday November 9, gates open at 5.30pm, firework display at 6.30pm.

The event is family friendly and includes fireworks, a bar, barbecue and live music. All money raised will go to the Parents' Association of The Coopers' Company and Coborn School. Pre-booked tickets can be purchased from the school office or online on the school shop at £5 for adults, £3 for children and £14 for a family of four (two adults and two children). Tickets can also be purchased on the night at £6 for adults and £4 for children. Contact: info@cooperscoborn.org.uk.

St Mary's PTA Fireworks Night

Where: School field, St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Hornchurch Road, Hornchurch, RM12 4TL.

When: Sunday November 3, 5pm.

Full details of this year's entertainment are yet to be announced. The PTA is appealing for volunteers to help with the event.

Contact: 01708 448430 or admin@st-marys.havering.sch.uk

Essex's Largest Free Firework Display

Where: Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch, RM11 1JU.

When: Saturday November 9, 2-11pm. Sunday November 10, 1-8pm.

The sixth annual free firework display with a fun fair on both days. Fireworks are FREE; all rides half price on Sunday.

Family Firework Display

Where: Upminster Infant School, Side entrance by The Crumpled Horn, Upminster, RM14 3BS.

When: Saturday November 2, 5pm.

Please do not bring sparklers, laser pens or alcohol to the display. A range of glow and flashing items will be sold after school from Tuesday October 29 to Friday November 1 between 3 and 3,30pm. Tickets are available for school parents via parentpay up to Monday October 28. They will also be sold outside the infant hall and school office from Tuesday October 29 to Friday November 1 between 3 and 3.30pm at £6 for adults, £4 for children over four, £1 for children under 4 and £17 for a family of two adults and two children. Tickets might also be sold on the day and night, subject to availability. Between 10am and 2pm they will be sold from the school entrance outside Superdrug or from 5pm at the gate at £7 for adults, £5 for children over four and £22 for families of four.

Contact: Charlie Wright - 07983 508776, chars@wrightme.co.uk

Firework Evening

Where: St James Church, 173 Chase Cross Road, Romford, RM5 3YR.

When: Saturday November 2, 6.30-8.30pm.

An annual Bonfire night celebration with a firework display and refreshments. Tickets are £10 for a family up to five, £3.50 for adults and £1.50 for children up to the age of six.

Contact: Ted Rose - 01375 857041 or scoutingglne@gmail.com.

You may also want to watch:

Fireworks Spectacular

Where: Maylands Golf Club, Colchester Road, Romford, RM3 0AZ.

When: Saturday November 9, doors open at 3pm, firework display at 6.30pm.

The event will include a face painter, licensed bar, various hot and cold food stalls, gift and craft stalls, children's rides and a DJ, in addition to the fireworks display. Tickets can be purchased in advance at £4 for children aged 2-12 and £8 for adults at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fireworks-spectacular-tickets-64611269045. Tickets can also be purchased on the door at £10 for adults and £5 for children.

Contact: 01708 341777 or 01708 346466 or maylands@maylandsgolf.com.

Harold Wood Primary School Fireworks Night

Where: Harold Wood Primary School, Recreation Avenue, Harold Wood, RM3 0TH.

When: Friday November 8, 6-9pm.

The event will include rides, glow sticks, hot food, popcorn and candyfloss, doughnuts and other refreshments. Advance tickets available at £7 for adults, £5 for children over two and £20 for a family of two adults and two children - www.pta-events.co.uk/hwpspa. Tickets also available on the gate on the night, subject to availability.

Harrow Lodge Primary School PTA Fireworks Spectacular

Where: Harrow Lodge Primary, Rainsford Way, Hornchurch, RM12 4BP.

When: Tuesday November 5, gates open at 6pm.

All welcome. Barbecue and refreshments available. £5 - https://www.pta-events.co.uk/harrowlodgeprimarypta/?event=login¬LoggedIn=true&utm_campaign=Mum%27s-Guide-To&utm_medium=web&utm_source=romford-event#.XamMmJJKjct.

Marshalls Park Academy Firework Display

Where: Marshalls Park Academy, Pettits Lane, Romford, RM1 4EH.

When: Friday November 8, gates open at 7pm, firework display at 8pm.

Display is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. Non-refundable tickets at £5 for adults, £16 for children under 16 and £14 for a family of four (two adults and two children) - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/marshalls-park-academy-firework-display-tickets-73385703615.

Rainham CC Fireworks Night

Where: Rainham Cricket Club, Berengrove Park, Berengrave Lane, Rainham, ME8 7NA.

When: Saturday 9 November, 6.30-11pm.

Fireworks will start at 7.30pm, with a live band coming on at 8.30pm. This is a members-only event and tickets are available at £5 for adults and £10 for families with two adults and children under 16 from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/category/DPBJyUsfniYK.

St Alban's School Fireworks

Where: St Alban's Catholic School, Heron Flight Avenue, Hornchurch, RM12 5LN.

When: Friday November 1, gates open at 6pm.

A night of fireworks, hot food and drinks, and novelty gift stalls. Smoking, vaping, sparklers and alcohol not permitted. Advance discount family ticket prices (can be purchased from the school office) - £10 for a family of three, £13 for a family of four and £15 for a family of five. Tickets on the night - £4 for adults, £3 for children over two.

Contact: 01473 726178, general@st-albans.suffolk.sch.uk

Stapleford Aerodrome Firework Display 2019

Where: Stapleford Aerodrome, Stapleford Rawney, Romford, RM4 1SJ.

When: Sunday November 3, doors open at 6.30pm.

Snacks available. FREE.

TOWER HAMLETS

The Big Fireworks Party

Where: St. Paul's Church Gardens, 302 The Highway, Shadwell, E1W 3DH.

When: Sunday November 10, 4-6pm.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the food, fun and fireworks. FREE.

Tower Hamlets Fireworks

Where: Victoria Park, Grove Road, E3 5TB.

When: Sunday November 3, 7-8pm.

The theme celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Food and refreshments available for purchase. FREE.

REDBRIDGE

Eton Manor Fireworks 2019

Where: Eton Manor RFC, Nutter Lane, E11 2JA.

When: Sunday November 3, clubhouse bar open all day, barbecue from 6pm, fireworks start at 7pm with grand display at 8pm.

Tickets can be refunded up to 30 days before the event. FREE for children under six, £5 for children aged 6-15, £7 for adults.