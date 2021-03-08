One Year of Covid: Your tributes to those from east London who have died

Your Posts

Published: 7:00 AM March 8, 2021 Updated: 9:32 AM March 8, 2021

Tributes have been paid to those who have died from east London. - Credit: Various

More than 140,000 have died in the UK after testing positive for Covid-19.

There have been more than 2,000 deaths linked to the virus in Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

The following tributes and testimonies were sent to us by the family or friends of some of those who we have lost.

The tributes are listed in alphabetical order.





Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Blackshaw

73, Havering-atte-Bower

Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Blackshaw lived in Havering-atte-Bower. - Credit: Victoria Whitehead

"An incredible wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

We are all so lucky to have had you in our lives. Thank you for all you did for us all.

Forever and ever in our hearts, thoughts and memories.

Dicky, Tony, Kelsey, Gavin, Daniel, Tommy, Victoria, Adele, Leila, Freddie, Jake, Summer, Logan, Reggie, Darcie and all of the dogs xx"





Wendy Blythe

66, Hornchurch

Wendy Blythe died at Queen's Hospital on January 5, 2021. - Credit: Nikki Blythe

"In memory of our mum. A loving mum and nan missed dearly x"





Maria Cheeseman

69, Stepney

Maria Cheeseman died on September 22, 2020 after testing positive for Covid-19. - Credit: Ann March

"Maria was a long-time resident of Tower Hamlets and had been living at Edith Ramsay House in Stepney prior to her death.

Maria had physical and mental disabilities following a serious accident earlier in her life. She had battled and overcome homelessness and alcoholism during a most difficult time.

She turned her life around and became a salvationist with the Salvation Army at both Stepney and Poplar Corps.

Maria was also proud to have been a volunteer Games Maker in the Olympics at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park venue. She had been an active campaigner for the National Living Wage.

She was happiest when she was able to raise funds and donate to various charitable causes. Maria was an avid Elvis Presley fan and had visited Graceland in America."





Melanie Cox

60, Romford

Melanie Cox passed away on January 9, 2021 at King George’s Hospital. - Credit: Daniel Clarke

"Mum lost her life while caring for the residents of Langley House. She was a special lady and loved by everyone. She was our hero and will be very much missed by her children and grandchildren, who adored her."





Nita Edgson

84, Cubitt Town, Isle of Dogs

Nita Edgson passed away on April 10, 2020. - Credit: Julie Edgson

"Our special, darling mum, nanny, sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many.

You will always be in our hearts and memories. We have missed you every day since you left us, and it doesn't lessen with time.

You were the brightest star in all our lives, and that star will shine forever.

Love you Mum, forever and always. David and Julie. ❤️"





Steven Flynn

59, Harold Hill

A teacher, Steven Flynn passed away on January 2, 2021 at Queen's Hospital. - Credit: Emma Flynn

"He was married to my mum June for 27 years and they were each other's soulmates. He was the best dad I could have ever asked for and I was a true daddy's girl. He was dad to me and my two brothers and was a grandad to four and sadly didn't get the chance to meet his fifth who is arriving any day now. He was always willing to help others and was never afraid to get his hands dirty. He is sorely missed by me and my family and his friends."





Stanley ‘John’ Foreman

84, Billericay

Stanley Foreman, known as John, passed away from Covid-19 on January 20, 2021. He lived in Hornchurch for many years and moved out to Billericay six years ago. - Credit: Toni Fedayi

"A much loved husband, dad, grandad, great-grandad and friend to many. A true gentleman and a devoted West Ham fan. He will be truly missed and has left a massive hole in our lives!"





David Foster

73, Harold Wood

David Foster passed away on January 11, 2021, in King George Hospital. - Credit: Kellie Malone

"He was the most loving husband, dad, grandad, great grandad, father-in-law and friend to so many.

"He is truly missed by his family and friends, and remains by our side and within our hearts forevermore."





June Freshwater

78, Collier Row

June Freshwater died on December 7, 2020, at Queen's Hospital. - Credit: Shelby Standley

"A kind, caring, strong woman who never gave up. A wife, mum, nan and great nan who went in such sad circumstances but is forever in our hearts."





Ivor David Goold

90, Romford

Ivor David Goold passed away on January 6, 2021. - Credit: Laura Rayment

"In December 2020, Ivor had briefly been in hospital due to poor health and had unfortunately been separated from his wife Lorna for over two months as she had been seriously ill in hospital.

Thankfully, they both managed to spend a few days together out of hospital over the Christmas period, before sadly he was taken back to hospital having contracted Covid-19.

Ivor was firstly a son and brother before marrying Lorna in 1952 where he devoted his life to being a loving husband. He was a caring dad, supportive uncle, amazing grandad and doting grampy to his six great-grandchildren.

He was the life and soul of the party with his impressive dance moves. He loved a chat with anyone and had many grandad/grampy jokes up his sleeve.

He was a true gentleman, kind, generous, and he had love for everyone. He will be greatly missed but loved always."





Peter Jarvis

64, Harold Hill

Peter Jarvis passed away on November 3, 2020 at Queen's Hospital. - Credit: Julie McBride

"A wonderful brother, uncle and great uncle. He was a very kind caring man and truly loved and missed by us all."





Brian Kasserer

80, Bow

Brian Kasserer passed away on February 8, 2021. - Credit: Dawn Thrower

"I really can’t believe your gone. You were like a dad to me and treated my boys like they were your own. In the years that I’ve known you, we have had some funny and crazy experiences as well as the long and meaningful chats. You were the kindest person I know. You would give someone your last penny. You were such a popular person down the Roman Road. I’m sure I can speak for all your friends and say what a big, loveable, jolly guy you were with plenty of stories to tell us all. I for one will miss them. I’m so glad I could care and look after you near the end. We laughed, joked and also had a good moan. You will never be forgotten. Sleep tight.

Dawn, Taigan, Taylor, Kim, Bill, Dougie, Linda, Sarah and everyone whose path you crossed xxx"





Bridget Kofkin

77, Dagenham

Bridget Kofkin passed away on January 25, 2021. - Credit: Caroline Cleaver

"Born in Lonert, Kerry, Bridget moved to Surrey at the young age of 16, then settled in Dagenham with her three children, Theresa, Tony and Caroline. Bridget had six grandchildren, Joshua Kofkin, Jasper Kofkin, Eliott Kofkin, Charlotte Cleaver, Lucas Cleaver and Jacob Cleaver.

Bridget worked in the Milhouse Social Club, Broad Street Working Men's. She was a barmaid for many years and was very loved.

Bridget's family adored her just as mum adored her family. God bless mum. Love you forever as always. Theresa sends her pumfy all her love."





Salma Mirza

70, Clayhall

Salma Mirza died at King George Hospital on December 12, 2020. - Credit: Shaheen Donnelly

"Our mother was born in Trinidad and Tobago in 1950 and moved to London when she was 18 years old. She dedicated her life and career as an NHS nurse for 42 years at King George and Whipps Cross hospitals.

She was loved dearly by her three children Asifa, Nadeem and Shaheen, and five grandchildren, Amber, Laith, Aydan, Kai and Noah.

Salma was most happiest at her allotment in Seven Kings, where she had many friends and enjoyed endless days enjoying her hobby of planting and growing vegetables and flowers to share with her loved ones. We will miss and remember her always."





Frances Nolan

84, Elm Park

Frances Nolan died on April 7, 2020, in Queen's Hospital. - Credit: Hayley Sangwine

"She was a wife, mother, nan and great nan. She was the kindest woman you would ever meet. She lived in Elm Park where she was a big part of the community and the social clubs for the OAPs. We have so many memories of her. She was a kind, caring, funny and outstanding person who is missed dearly by her family and friends."





Keith Parker

53, Harold Hill

Keith Parker passed away at Queen's Hospital on Easter Sunday, 2020. - Credit: Joanna Parker

"He was a kind respected man. He was in hospital a few times the year before due to having ulcers on his legs and the heel of his foot.

When he was admitted they took him to resus. I was not allowed there. I could only ring the hospital.

On Saturday afternoon they rang me to say his lungs were covered in pneumonia and there was nothing they could do anymore. Basically, he's going to die.

They told me I could see him for 19 mins only. So I could say goodbye, but my children were not allowed to. It was one of the hardest things ever. I was covered in mask, gown and gloves. I could not go near him. I could see the fear in his eyes.

I think he knew he was dying, but not being able to kiss him or touch his face was torture. I saw him look at me with fear in his eyes. It was the last time I would see my husband. I broke down as I walked away. It was torture. I got a phone call at 4.30am Easter Sunday morning telling me he passed away."





Richard Raby

66, Dagenham

Richard Raby died at home on January 14 from Covid-19. - Credit: Vicky Raby

"He was our world. He was a retired lorry driver who was crazy about fishing. He was a dad to four and a grandad to 10."





Mohsan Raza

53, Newbury Park

Mohsan Raza died on February 17, 2021. - Credit: Iffat UN Nisa Sheikh

"Mohsan was full of life. He would welcome and greet everyone. No matter what your occupation is and age, he would treat everyone with the same love, respect and smile.

He was one of those individuals who would make you smile with his presence and make you laugh with his jokes. A happy and joyful man, a devoted father, a loving husband and an extremely loving brother.

He would always put in the effort to meet everyone and live life to the fullest. His absence is felt and we all pray to be reunited with him in the gardens of heaven.

We love and miss you Mohsan Bhai, Our Guddu Bhai."





Terry Salter

82, Harold Hill

Terry Salter, who was also known as Archie, passed away from Covid-19 on April 6, 2020. - Credit: Davina Cooper

"Born in Dagenham but grew up in Harold Hill where he met his late wife Theresa and raised their family.

He was a funny, kind, generous, family man, very knowledgeable and a true gentleman who adored his family.

He enjoyed days out fishing, and also enjoyed a pint and lots of banter in the Pompadours pub and the community centre with family and friends.

A much loved dad, grandad and great grandad who has left a void in our hearts forever. Taken far too soon, loved always xxx"





Jonathan 'Jon' Saunders

81, Gidea Park

Jonathan Saunders died on January 1, 2021 at Queen's Hospital. - Credit: Lee Howard

"Born in Shoreditch and a proud East Ender. A true gentleman whose family was his centre.

Always had and made time for everyone . A loving partner, dad and granddad."





Linda Sherman

71, Gants Hill

Linda Sherman worked as a pharmacy dispenser in Clayhall for many years. - Credit: Laura Sherman

"We lost our wonderful mum to Covid on 24th December. She went into hospital on the 13th December after a fall. She had been shielding at home for months but sadly contracted Covid while at King George’s."





Ronald Stock

87, Bethnal Green

Retired HGV driver, Ronald Stock, passed away on April 9, 2020, at the Royal London Hospital. - Credit: Hannah Waddams

"He was the funniest man and a very much loved dad, grandad and great-grandad."