Revealed: The top serious road crash hotspots in east London

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:10 PM May 30, 2022
Witness appeal to January 1 traffic accident in Mile End Road. Picture: Met Police

Our map shows the locations of all the road crashes reported in east London - Credit: MPS

East London’s serious crash hotspots have been revealed, as new data shows the number of road traffic collisions (RTC) recorded in each borough last year.

Provisional figures from the Department for Transport reveal there were 2,050 RTCs - including deaths, serious injuries and minor casualties - across select east London boroughs during the first half of 2021.

This was more than the combined 1,698 crashes reported across Barking and Dagenham, Hackney, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets between January and June 2020, but fewer than the total of 2,330 in pre-Covid 2019.

The five-year, pre-Covid average for east London - based on the first six months of each year from 2015 to 2019 - is 2,326 RTCs.

By borough, the highest number of crashes from January to June 2021 was in Tower Hamlets with 518, though this was slightly fewer than the pre-Covid average in the borough of 530.

The next most was in Hackney, where there were 416 road casualties, followed by Newham with 393.

Redbridge had 286 crashes, there were 233 in Havering and 204 RTCs were reported in Barking and Dagenham.

