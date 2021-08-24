Plan the August bank holiday with these events, activities in east London

Published: 11:16 AM August 24, 2021

On August 28 at the London Stadium in Stratford, West Ham will take on Crystal Palace. - Credit: PA

To help you make the most of the upcoming August bank holiday weekend, here are some of the events taking place across east London.

All Points East Festival, Victoria Park

Kickstart the bank holiday weekend at the All Points East Festival in Victoria Park, which begins on Friday, August 27 and ends on Monday, August 30.

London Grammar and Jorja Smith will headline on Friday, followed by Jamie XX and Kano on Saturday.

Sunday will see the Field Day festival take place, showcasing electronic music artists, and on Monday the Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club will take to the stage.

Yaram Masquerade Festival, East Ham

Head over to Barking Road recreation ground on Sunday, August 29 from 3pm to 8pm to enjoy African culture at the Yaram Masquerade Festival.

Festival-goers can enjoy arts and live music, such as the kanda bongo man playing.

Admission is free but registration is required by visiting the event's website or Facebook page.

Outdoor gala screenings, Stratford

Attend outdoor community space The Spark in Stratford to enjoy watching the big screen in the sun.

On Sunday, August 29 at 2pm, a gala screening of the 2019 Spies in Disguise film will be shown, followed by a 6pm viewing of the 2020 feature Wonder Woman 1984.

Bank holiday Monday screenings include Trolls World Tour film at 2pm and kids movie Wall-E.

Watch a movie filmed in east London

If you're craving a movie-filled weekend, why not watch a film filmed in Romford or Newham.

Here you can find five flicks based in Romford, including a modern take on Oliver Twist.

Should the Romford films not take your fancy, why not check out the 11 films with Newham locations, which includes Spider-Man.

ATIK Utopia, Romford

Enjoy free entry before 11pm to Atik Romford’s Utopia event, which is being held on Sunday, August 29 from 10pm.

The throwback night promises to offer an "immersive" experience with RnB and hip-hop classic songs played.

Frankie's Wine Bar Bank Holiday celebration, Hornchurch

If you have energy to expend, why not join a 12-hour bank holiday celebration where you can get lost in music with five DJs spinning the best in soul, funk, jazz and RnB.

The event will be held from 1pm to 1am at Frankie’s Wine Bar in Hornchurch.

Girls picnic in Olympic Park, Stratford

This "girls only" mingle picnic is all about female empowerment. Book a ticket and head over to the Olympic Park in Stratford for 1pm to join in and meet new friends.

Summer funfair, Stratford

Across the bank holiday, from 1pm to 10pm, the summer funfair will take place in the north of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, next to the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in Leyton.

Run by George Irvin, this funfair offers something for all of the family including dodgems, rollercoasters and a carousel.

Pitch Soca Dance Party, Stratford

On Monday (August 30) you can head down to Stratford’s multi-faceted outdoor space, Pitch, and enjoy a Soca dance carnival.

Enjoy music played by DJs, free whistles, Caribbean food and one-hour bottomless rum punch. Doors open from 12pm at this 18-plus event.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace, Stratford

One for the football fans, on Saturday, August 28 at the London Stadium in Stratford, West Ham will take on Crystal Palace at 3pm.

Visit landmarks and green spaces in Havering

Enjoy being outside and explore some of Havering's landmarks, from listed houses to a historical skatepark, there is a sight that will interest all of the family here.

Alternatively, get in touch with nature by checking out some green spaces in the borough.

Infinity Lounge Drunk in Love event, Gants Hill

In Ilford, a bank holiday special party titled Drunk in Love will be held on Sunday, August 29 from 7pm until 2am at Infinity Lounge, located on Cranbrook Road.

DJs will play exclusive sets and bottomless rum punch will be served for the first hour.



