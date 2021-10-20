'Cheating surge': Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area

Published: 12:34 PM October 20, 2021

The number of people having affairs in east London has been revealed by married dating website Illicit Encounters. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ever wondered how many people are having affairs in your area?

Illicit Encounters, an online dating site for married people, has released its 2021 “infidelity index” based on its data on cheating Brits.

The figures are calculated using statistics from various websites, surveys of behaviour in different areas and recent research on demographics.

Newham has the most married cheaters on Illicit Encounters in east London, with 15,846 - the sixth-highest number in the capital, according to the website.

Tower Hamlets is home to 13,659 people having affairs, which ranked second in London as a percentage of borough population at 4.27pc.

There are 10,326 adulterers in Redbridge, 9,647 in Havering and 9,598 in Barking and Dagenham.

Across all of London, there were 168,322 people having extramarital affairs.

There has been a rise in affairs across east London this year, which Illicit Encounters claims is due to people unhappy with their partners during lockdown seeking affairs after pandemic restrictions lifted.

Illicit Encounters spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said: “Record numbers of people came back from their summer holidays miserable and looking for excitement after 18 months of being bored and stuck at home with their partners.

“We have enjoyed the busiest year in our history, with women in particular looking to start afresh and joining in unprecedented numbers.

“The cheating surge will continue as more of us return to the office in the run-up to Christmas. Adulterers often use work as a way to cover up their affair.”

The index allows people to filter searches by city, town or postcode to find out how many people are having affairs in different neighbourhoods compared with last year.

Results are grouped by postcodes, so towns and areas that share a postcode may return higher numbers, the website says.

Here are the top 10 most unfaithful areas across east London, according to the index:

Stepney: 4,107 (Last year: 2,977)

Poplar: 3,466 (3,079)

East Ham: 1,712 (1,644)

Stratford: 1,658 (1,511)

Ilford: 1,568 (1,482)

Wanstead: 1,518 (1,372)

Barking: 1,374 (1,304)

Bow: 1,178 (1,083)

Bethnal Green: 1,128 (1,056)

West Ham: 1,024 (979)