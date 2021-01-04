Tickets released for detective-led course on gangs and exploitation awareness

Published: 7:00 AM January 4, 2021 Updated: 10:13 AM January 4, 2021

Detective Anoushka Dunic - currently deployed with the Gangs Engagement Team across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering - is hosting a gangs and exploitation awareness workshop for parents and carers. - Credit: Anoushka Dunic

An East Area detective who specialises in keeping young people out of gangs is hosting another online course for parents and carers in the coming weeks.

Det Con Anoushka Dunic - a gang engagement officer operating across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge - is set to run another round of workshops, with tickets to be released at 9am today (Monday, January 4).

Running across three Thursdays from January 14, Det Con Dunic will be discussing subjects such as what street gangs do, how social media is used to effect those aims and the concept of county lines.

During the two-hour workshops - to run between 7 and 9pm - parents and carers will also be taught how to identify concerning behaviours, as well as learn what makes certain children more vulnerable to exploitation.

Of the upcoming opportunity, the gang engagement officer said: “This is a great opportunity for parents and carers to come together with the police to understand the risks there are for young people.

"I welcome sharing ideas and experiences from parents within the sessions, so we can all learn from and support each-other as a community."

She has been driven to run another round of workshops by the popularity of previous courses, from which the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

Parents and carers were invited to offer views anonymously on the sessions they attended, with their responses hammering home the importance of Det Con Dunic's work.

Responses included:

"Very informative session. The presenter is very engaging and sensitive. I would do it again and again to keep updated on the fast-moving world our children are facing."

"It has been a great, great three weeks. I have really learned a lot. I honestly did not know any of this stuff."

"My connection with my children has already improved with this series of sessions. The children have noticed my more attentive, focused approach and it's positively affected the whole house."

To secure tickets for this free course, visit the Eventbrite link from 9am today.

Any questions can be directed to Anoushka.Dunic@met.police.uk.